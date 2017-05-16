Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Mugabe’s acceptance

Re Cables Reveal Ottawa’s Muted Reaction To Zimbabwe Massacre (May 15): I worked in Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) in the 1960s and followed, first with hope, then with despair, Robert Mugabe’s rise to power.

The release of previously confidential cables between the Canadian High Commissioner in Zimbabwe and the government of Pierre Trudeau during the 1980s reveals our government’s cynicism and total disregard of the Matabeleland massacres conducted by Mr. Mugabe’s North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade.

Our government was complicit for years in a British-led Western conspiracy to play down Mr. Mugabe’s atrocities.

Universities in Britain (Edinburgh) and the United States (Massachusetts and Michigan) conferred honorary degrees upon him. In 1994, the Queen bestowed a knighthood upon him.

Why?

He was a monster at home but, in the uncaring realm of Cold War geopolitics, the British government decided that Mr. Mugabe could be their monster, their man, in Africa, and Canada was only too willing to help.

Burris Devanney, Halifax

What can’t be said

Re It May Be Harmless Appropriation To You. It’s Our Survival (May 15): Drew Hayden Taylor adeptly and movingly presenting an Indigenous perspective on the issue of cultural appropriation. We can see that it is deep-seated and painfully felt, a self-affirming repost to centuries of colonization and cultural genocide.

Still, I can’t help but feel sorry for those witless editors who lost their jobs and, in a way, the right to their voices because they dared to say what they apparently had no right to say. In today’s world – with racialized cultural wars seemingly stirring all over the planet – I also can’t help but feel that silencing voices of dissent is a dangerous precedent.

Of course it is true that culture is a value worth preserving.

It also now seems true that in this country, we are free to silence opinions that offend us, or at least that we can do so if they offend our deep-seated values. But then how can we condemn those in other countries who likewise call upon their own sense of aggrieved and threatened national or cultural identity as reason enough to silence voices of dissent?

Look around the globe and see what happens when dissent is quashed.

And remember that if we can easily take away someone else’s voice, then we, too, can just as easily lose our own.

Frank Olenski, Brantford, Ont.

How ironic that Drew Hayden Taylor singles out John Richardson as an example of someone writing (Wacousta) about aboriginals. Richardson’s mother was the daughter of an Odawa woman. It would have been helpful if Mr. Taylor had included in his article a note about the standard of racial purity he was using to dismiss Richardson.

Certainly, Richardson was very concerned with issues of race, as revealed in his autobiographical writings. But if Richardson was engaged in an act of cultural appropriation, it was from Scottish literature, as his novel takes a key incident from Sir Walter Scott’s The Lady of the Lake.

Steve Higgins, Kitchener, Ont.

As a female member of a visible minority, I am horrified by the lack of attention being paid to the fact that women characters have been “appropriated” for centuries. Anna Karenina, anyone?

Being a William Styron fan, I decided to to explore the responses to his most famous book, Sophie’s Choice, and found that there was a predictable outcry about the Holocaust and about the central character being a non-Jew but nary a word about the fact that he wrote about the protagonist being a woman and a mother. What, after all, could he know about this?

So, I ask myself: Are we women being too passive? For centuries, have we allowed men to define us in literature? I console myself with the thought that Harper Lee did a good job appropriating the male lawyer.

Jyothi Jayaraman, Vancouver

PM’s, uh, Q&A

Re Thank You For Your Thoughtful Questions (editorial, May 15): As appalling as Justin Trudeau’s answers were in the Prime Minister’s Question Period, does some blame not rest with the Conservatives continually asking a question that they knew they were not going to get an answer to? These types of political games are incredibly boring and disheartening.

Aren’t Canadians better than this?

Scott Galbraith, Toronto

You omitted one thing in the PM’s non-answers to your simple, direct questions: His irritating habit of interjecting an “uh” after every 10 words he speaks. For someone who was supposedly a one-time drama teacher, Justin Trudeau seriously needs lessons in elocution.

Frank Foulkes, Toronto

Bombardier bombast

Re GTA Transit Deal Worth $528-Million (May 13): Metrolinx and Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca deserve thanks for signing a deal with Alstom for light-rail vehicles that effectively tells Bombardier to stuff it.

Bombardier again demonstrated its contempt for Ontario by saying it was “ready, able, and willing” to live up to the terms of its contracts which, in the case of those for Toronto’s streetcars, it already has irrevocably failed to honour. The federal and Quebec governments may well continue to placate the whims of this selfish corporation, but at least Ontario has finally decided to behave responsibly.

Patrick Cowan, Toronto

A skier’s great joy

Re A Journey Across the Top of the World (Sports, May 13): I was delighted to read Ian Brown’s article on the first high-level ski trip from Jasper to Lake Louise, an outstanding accomplishment that has not been given the recognition it deserves.

Donnie Gardner, one of the four participants, also deserves recognition for his outstanding contribution to the planning of Kananaskis Provincial Park.

In 1997, Mr. Gardner worked as a consultant to Alberta Parks and prepared a plan for an extensive system of cross-country ski trails for the new park. He subsequently managed construction of the trails that have been enjoyed by thousands of cross-country enthusiasts.

The article concludes by noting that Mr. Gardner has been afflicted with anxiety in recent years.

I hope that when he skis in Kananaskis, he is aware of the great affection that users have for his trails, the thousands of hours of enjoyment all ages experience each winter, and the awe and sense of wonder that comes from skiing down a well-designed trail among trees and then suddenly bursting into an open meadow with views of the lake below and the majestic mountain peaks above.

I hope he will take comfort from the fact that his trails allow casual cross-country skiers a taste of the wilderness experience that has been so meaningful to him and his teammates.

Don Irwin, Toronto

