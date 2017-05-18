Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

...............................................................................................................................

Opioid cascade

Re Opioid Prescriptions Increasing In Ontario, Despite Crisis (May 17): More than a $400,000 grant to McMaster University to tell us that doctors need to be careful prescribing opioids. I hope the doctors in Ontario writing more than nine million prescriptions a year to one in seven patients are listening!

Karen Phillips, Ancaster, Ont.

...............................................

The problem of physician authors of national drug-use guidelines being in the thrall of drug houses has long been known, and applies not only to opiates but across the vast pharmaceutical menu (Doctor’s Big Pharma Links Concerning, May 16).

Medical marijuana-use guidelines will be the next area to watch for this phenomenon.

We should, however, be thankful for small mercies: Apparently there was only one member of the recent opiate-use panel with financial ties to Big Pharma, compared to the 2010 version where fully one-third did – no doubt reflected in the liberal opiate-use guidelines that were published.

Most amazing throughout this 20-year debacle, which bore a flashing yellow light from the outset, was the silence of the provincial regulator.

Alban C. Goddard Hill, MD (retired), Belleville, Ont.

...............................................

There seems to be a consensus that physician prescribing practices were responsible for the current problems that surround opioid use. The McMaster panel is advising on setting prescribing guidelines as one step toward protecting people in the future.

What about the people who were adversely affected and live with the excessive prescribing practices that date to the 1990s? Physicians were “misled” by Big Pharma? Is that explanation enough? End of discussion?

If so, patients have much to be concerned about with any number of drugs available to “naive” physicians.

Margaret Shaw, Toronto

...............................................

They, the people

Re Trump Pressed Comey To Shut Down FBI Probe, Memo Says (May 17): Can we now look forward to a cry of “lock him up” from the American public?

Adam Plackett, Toronto

...............................................

Your editorial, Trump Crosses A Line With Comey Firing (May 12), concluded by raising the real possibility that the 45th President might be forced out before his term expires – by impeachment or otherwise. This would be regrettable. His large base would see this only as further evidence of the power of the establishment to get rid of outsider swamp-drainers. Far better that he should have free rein to reveal to them by 2020 – by his lies, impossible and failed promises, instability and incompetence – that they bought into a snake-oil salesman. They might finally understand that they have only themselves to blame for putting their confidence in a confidence man.

John Edmond, Ottawa

...............................................

Telling conduct

Re Spilled Secrets Echo Around The World (Folio, May 17): Intel versus intelligence. It seems that Donald Trump operates under the old axiom: “Hey, it’s not me who can’t keep a secret, it’s the people I tell.” Telling.

Jay Nicholson, Toronto

...............................................

“Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to turn over to Congress records of Trump’s discussions with the [Russian] diplomats.” (Trump Says No Politician ‘Treated Worse’ As Democrats Call For Probe – online, May 17).

Has the White House fallen through the looking glass and taken the whole world with it?

Falling, falling – and the bottom appears to be nowhere in sight.

Jennifer Daniels, Edmonton

...............................................

Assume it’s botched

Re A-G Slams Ottawa’s Lack Of Transparency (May 17): Auditor-General Michael Ferguson says, “Whenever we run into this type of a situation, where we can’t tell you whether a department has done what it is supposed to because we weren’t provided the information, that is an extremely concerning situation.”

I think it’s fairly safe to say that if something was executed properly, details would be easily obtained: The default position should be that if information is not provided, the responsible agency should be assumed to have completely botched the task until they prove otherwise.

Paul Bennett, Richmond Hill, Ont.

...............................................

Unsocial attitudes

Re OMB Reforms Will Stifle Housing, Developers Warn (May 17): As a person who has worked in the development field of social housing for 30 years, I speak from experience when I agree with developers who argue the Ontario Municipal Board is the only way to overcome NIMBYism in housing development. More often than not, the developments I was involved in were forced to apply to the OMB because local councils had gone against the advice of their professional planners and yielded to the angry voices of the neighbours who expressed true animosity toward the “type” of people who would be living in the new social housing.

We were upheld at the OMB because our projects were consistent with local planning regulations. Perhaps the proposed changes to the OMB make sense, but keep in mind that sometimes councils vote against proposals because they don’t want to stand up against their constituency, despite the benefits the development might bring to the broader community.

Gwen Maloney, Mississauga

...............................................

Home for sale

Re Toronto Has No Room For Us (Facts & Arguments, May 17): Are we to believe that in the same situation, the essayist who lost her rental home when the landlord decided to sell wouldn’t act in the same way? Suppose the house were hers, inherited from a parent, or purchased before the market madness, with a hard-won down payment and struggles to make the payments. Whether living in it or holding it as an investment, would she now turn her back on a million dollars?

Or would she be happy to cash in and use the money to improve her family’s well-being by, for example, moving to a location where prices are lower and they could have two bedrooms, or by cutting back on extra work to leave more time for her daughter?

Anita Dermer, Toronto

...............................................

Hmm …

Re Baby Boomers Are Living In Sin, Happily (May 12): Leah McLaren notes that the “crude Canadian marriage rate among the eldest baby boomers actually went markedly up between 1961 and 1971 …” This is hardly surprising. As one of those eldest boomers, I was 15 and in Grade 10 in 1961. My parents were not unduly strict, but I might have been grounded had I announced my coming nuptials.

Nicholas Pashley, Toronto

Report Typo/Error