Church and state

Re Saskatchewan To Invoke Charter Clause For Catholic School Funding (May 2): There is no better way to encourage inclusivity among youth than having children exposed to faiths other than their own. It is segregation of religions that perpetuates conflict over morals, leadership and beliefs. It should come as no surprise that mono-religious schools are no longer homogenous: The mere definition of them is exclusionary. Perhaps the Peel District School Board should take some notes (In Peel’s Schools, A Crisis Of Faith, April 28).

Chantal Elias, Toronto

Canada needs a political leader to stand up and commit to separation of state and church, not only in our schools but in all matters of state. Our future and the world’s demands it.

Jim Houston, Oakville, Ont.

Far from equitable

Re Patchwork Drug Plans Flout The Foundations Of Medicare (May 2): There’s an elephant standing in the room – the total costs that we pay for drugs under the Ontario public drug program (and presumably other provincial plans) are unsustainable and ever-increasing. The final negotiated pricing decisions on drugs remain somewhat arbitrary, even in the new era of pCPA (Pan Canadian Pricing Alliance).

Why not expand the Trillium model to all ages, but perhaps with a lower deductible, percentage-wise, than the current three to four percentage points?

I have wealthy retiree patients paying trivial deductibles in Ontario, while the guy making $11-something an hour at Tim Hortons is obliged to pay much more under Trillium. In this sense, Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown may be on to something: The status quo is anything but equitable.

Neil Rau, MD, Toronto

Bluff and bombast

As a teacher of chess to children, I object to Donald Trump characterizing his conflict with Kim Jong-un as a chess game.

To borrow from Garry Kasparov, among the greatest of world chess champions, chess is a game which is entirely transparent: You are fully aware of your opponent’s intent, and you know what kind of resources are available to him or her to inflict damage on you. It is a question of strategy and tactics.

The game that Mr. Trump and North Korea’s leader are playing is more like geopolitical poker.

Poker is a game tailor-made for people who may have no coherent strategy and, indeed, may well have a weak hand, for all you and your opponent know of each other’s true situation, but who also have a great deal of nerve and love to bluff.

Nelson Smith, Toronto

Questions of honour

Re Sajjan Has No Excuses For Battle Claim (May 2): First, then-democratic renewal minister Maryam Monsef admits to confusion about her Afghan roots.

Now Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan puts Dan Rather and Brian Williams to shame. Tsk, tsk.

Credibility within Canada may not matter much, but is this any way to regain a seat on the UN Security Council?

Kope Inokai, Toronto

We know that the Prime Minister has “full confidence” in Harjit Sajjan. More reassuring, and critical to Mr. Sajjan’s role as Defence Minister, would be if the Prime Minister could report that Mr. Sajjan also has the full confidence of Canada’s senior military leaders.

Chester Fedoruk, Toronto

Commanding officers are chosen to “lead” and be an example. Confidence in leaders, and troop morale are critical when our young soldiers’ lives are put on the line at any moment.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s use of the word “embellishment” is an extraordinary stretch to cover not telling the truth.

I don’t believe that Justin Trudeau recognizes the heightened credibility required to lead our military, compared to other cabinet portfolios. Taking credit for others’ accomplishments, especially in the Canadian Armed Forces, is not a mere peccadillo, as Mr. Trudeau seemingly would have us believe.

This affair exposes a major flaw in Mr. Sajjan’s character. At the very least, the title “honorable” should be changed to “dishonorable” for our Minister of Defence.

Barry Robinson, Apohaqui, N.B.

Ex-soldier Harjit Sajjan has to answer to the military code of honour, of which he must be well aware, and for which resignation is the only answer.

Jiti Khanna, Vancouver

Trade you. Maybe

Martha Hall Findlay and Eric Dalke argue that the demise of Canada’s supply management system would open up opportunities to grab a greater share of the global dairy market, pointing to Australia and New Zealand’s success as dairy exporters in the wake of trade liberalization (Canada’s Dairy Farmers Could Become Global Champions – Report on Business, May 1).

While Australia and New Zealand – the lowest-cost dairy producers in the world – did indeed reap benefits from globalization when China's market expanded, when Russian and Chinese demand shrank, so did the fortunes of these countries’ farmers.

In 2015, global dairy prices fell to the lowest levels in 13 years, with devastating consequences for rural families and communities. In 2016, Australian co-operatives were paying farmers less than the cost of production.

To suggest that Canadian farmers may reap the benefits of globalization, without acknowledging that they would also be exposed to its pitfalls, is to offer at best an incomplete picture of the consequences of trade liberalization in this sector.

Antipodean farmers, many of whom became heavily indebted in order to expand production in the era of high demand, could tell them a different story.

Lisa Mills, associate professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, Carleton University

Reading the news these days, one seldom avoids hearing about the new American President. With NAFTA no exception, it occurred to me that the “Three Amigos,” representing the United States, Mexico and Canada consist of three leaders: Trump, Nieto and Trudeau, or TNT, for short.

An explosive combination.

Bohdan I. Shulakewych, Toronto

Pay cut. That’s rich

Re Target Slashes CEO’s Pay After Bleak Year (May 2): Target apparently missed several of its financial goals by a significant margin, prompting Paul McConnell, a managing director at an advisory group that specializes in executive compensation, to declare: “You shouldn’t be getting rich when you are producing rotten numbers.” So the compensation for the beleaguered Target CEO was “slashed” … to $11.3-million (U.S.). Hard to get “rich” at that speed.

It seems that not quite all outrageous notions are emanating from Washington these days.

Vic Bornell, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

