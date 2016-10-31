Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

The Capay case

Re Long Stay In Segregation Could Mitigate Prosecution Of Capay (Oct. 31): Like many others, I was horrified to read of the plight of Adam Capay who has spent four years in solitary without facing trial, only to be taken out of one solitary cell and placed in another. The inhumanity of that is mind-boggling.

Also incomprehensible is the statement of former Ontario corrections minister Yasir Naqvi: “As Attorney-General, it is my responsibility to ensure that we don’t influence the outcome of that prosecution in any way. What I can say is that I have been advised that the Crown has – and will continue to – work to bring these charges to trial as quickly as possible."

As quickly as possible, Mr. Naqvi? Does he not see how ridiculous his statement is?

Armida Spada, Vancouver

--------------------------------

What is happening in Canada? I am appalled by the story about the young man held in solitary in an Ontario jail for four years, without a trial. David Orazietti, the minister responsible for correctional services, should be fired. And what excuse does the Wynne government offer?

Now comes the dreadful story from B.C. of the alleged treatment of seniors by RCMP officers (Mounties’ Handling Of Elderly Couple Investigated, Oct. 31). Is this the training police get – to mishandle anyone who doesn’t move fast enough? I’m 85. If they treated me that way, I doubt I would survive the treatment, but if I did I would certainly sue.

Mary MacMillan, Cornwallis, N.S.

--------------------------------

Re Solitary Confinement Is Pure Torture. I Know, I Was There (Oct. 31): I am beyond appalled. As I read Donald Best’s piece, all I kept thinking was, “In my country?” How can this be? My Canada does not include such human rights violations. Apparently I am very wrong. Former Ontario corrections minister Yasir Naqvi, now Attorney-General, knew about Adam Capay’s situation; he should be held accountable, he should be fired.

Sydnie Crockett, Woodstock, Ont.

--------------------------------

The donor list

Imagine my delight to find I am a member of the “elite” group of 790 who gave $1,500 to the Liberal Party (Donation Stats Indicate Liberal Fundraisers Exclusive Events, Oct. 31). I must be doubly elite, as I gave the same sum to the New Democratic Party.

Both encourage me to a) participate in policy discussions, b) meet party leaders, and c) donate again, all of which I ignore. However, since I now seem to have so much sway with the federal Liberals, I’m thinking that I’d better cash in on this newly revealed influence to lobby for policies that promote dark skies for amateur astronomers. Will that bring on an investigation by the Ethics Commissioner or get me outed by the Conservative Party?

Get real – $1,500 buys you a bunch of unwanted e-mails and invitations to boring political discussions.

Jay Anderson, Winnipeg

--------------------------------

Lowering the limit for political contributions to $100 is not the only way to stop the cash-for-access activities of our politicians (Ending Cash-For-Access, Forever, editorial, Oct. 29).

We could allow these meetings to take place but require that all money received be shared equally among all parties represented in Parliament. Politicians would think twice about raising money for their political adversaries but would be comforted by the knowledge that their efforts were in support of democracy.

Patrick Cowan, Toronto

--------------------------------

UBC cloud

Re Under A Cloud (Focus, Oct. 29): Thank you for the full, distressing and revealing coverage of the firing of Steven Galloway. I would say that Hart Hanson gets it right about the University of British Columbia’s approach to this not uncommon situation. UBC’s drastic approach and its impact on Mr. Galloway’s life will not enhance its reputation. Maybe someone will write a Canadian version of The Crucible about this case. Good for Madeleine Thien.

Margaret van Dijk, Toronto

--------------------------------

If a crime was committed at UBC, I would much rather have the police and the courts handle the allegations than the university. Universities are caught up in privacy contradictions, political correctness, cumbersome policies and are ill-equipped to do these types of investigations. No need to hire a retired Supreme Court judge and then redact her report. We have plenty of sitting judges who can deal with these matters in a transparent and public forum – the courts.

Derryck Smith, clinical professor emeritus, UBC, Vancouver

--------------------------------

Print praise

Re Ain’t Nothin’ Like The Real Thing (Arts, Oct. 29): A few years ago, the administration at my university considered offering all my program’s texts in electronic form. This led to a class discussion in which most of my classmates, including myself, said they preferred reading physical texts, because it involved more comfortable lighting, the ability to write notes in the margins, and the smell and feel of the paper, all of which, we thought, add an intimacy and warmth that electronic devices don’t offer.

Considering the advantages of digital publishing – environmentally friendly, instantaneous/wide-reaching delivery – its increasing prevalence is probably for the best. But I hope a small market always remains for physical print. Although screens are tremendously helpful, it’s a comfort to have a friendly respite from technology’s ubiquity.

Ethan Lang, Port Williams, N.S.

--------------------------------

I couldn’t agree more with David Sax. I was heartbroken when The Globe no longer delivered to the fringes of this vast country. It was such a treat while visiting Portugal and England last year to be able to sit down with big fat daily newspapers and even fatter weekend editions.

We still have actual papers here in Newfoundland and Labrador though, dare I say it, shadows of their former selves, and I print off The Globe crossword every day. But it certainly ain’t the same. And you can’t light a wood stove with a digital paper.

Patricia Ploughman, St. John’s

--------------------------------

Still spooked

I guess a reminder of the Halloween Massacre on Bay Street (and Main Street) was expected but it still makes me angry (The Income Trust ‘Halloween Massacre,’ Moment in Time, Oct. 31). That Harper government move was most punitive not to Bay Street but to seniors like me who had no pension but relied heavily on investment income from income trust dividends. It has been 10 years and I have never recovered the capital lost in the wake of that decision ... nor the mistrust in government, I might add.

John Dawe, Toronto

--------------------------------

That’s saying something

Re Minister Pushing For Ethical Prisons (Oct. 29): Congratulations on establishing the new standard definition of an oxymoron.

Elliot Kravitz, Montreal

