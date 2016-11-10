Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

And ... we’re off

Donald Trump is not yet U.S. president, nor has he even officially asked Canada to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement, and already we have capitulated at the sight of the new administration on the horizon (Ottawa Offers To Renegotiate NAFTA Deal, Nov. 10). A very poor first impression! Mr. Trump must be grinning and rubbing his hands.

Roman Kuczynski, Toronto

While it is important to invite Mr. Trump to visit Canada, and our government has signalled readiness to “renegotiate” NAFTA, remember that he will be after quick fixes to show his power and Canada might be seen as the easiest country to negotiate down.

Canada’s own wish list (including softwood lumber) must be ready, with plans formulated and no signs that we are friendly neighbours who are pushovers. No fawning!

T.A. Bryk, Toronto

Re Leaders Try to Calm Divided Nation, Jittery World After Trump Victory (Nov. 10): Like it or not, Mr. Trump successfully cobbled together a broad coalition of interests across gender, racial, ethnic and economic lines, bound together by the complex Velcro of insularity, a collective feeling of loss of (personal and international) power, a climate of mistrust (and lies) and excessive income inequality.

He is the symptom, not the cause, of the U.S. malaise. We should worry about the cause(s), not fixate on the symptom; and assess how we prevent that malaise taking hold in Canada.

Don Taylor, Mississauga

The voter appetite for change overwhelmed everything else and Donald Trump offered up change in spades in contrast to Hillary Clinton, the business-as-usual candidate. If both major parties had run “change” candidates, we would likely be celebrating the victory of Bernie Sanders.

The planet is hurting and so are a lot of people. While it takes a vivid imagination to see how Mr. Trump will be able to heal this multifaceted hurt, that is his challenge. If he cannot rise, the pendulum will swing toward those who can.

The most important thing is to do whatever we can to ensure that this election result not be taken as a signal that it is okay to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, sex or religion.

Toby A.A Heaps, Toronto

Re: Donald Trump’s Improbable Victory (editorial, Nov. 9): Over the past months, Globe readers were bombarded on a daily basis with arguments about the unsuitability of Mr. Trump as a possible president. I called it The Daily Trump. Now he is president-elect, and The Daily Trump cannot continue. We need to show nominal respect for the incoming president of our mighty neighbour.

Attila I. Regoczi, Chilliwack, B.C.

Opinion polls certainly have a poor track record for elections, especially for the rise of Donald Trump. Dispense with the belief that he won the primaries and the general election by making stunning comebacks; equally credible is that he had sufficient voter support all along that was missed by pollsters. My headline for his election win would have read: “Media and polls get it wrong again.”

The news media should talk more to people (voters, you know) and less to pollsters, political hacks and campaign directors. That would be more illuminating. Better still, concentrate on reporting what is happening and less on nebulous predictions of the future.

Erik Hagberg, Deep River, Ont.

I can already picture Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch in a baseball cap, telling us she’s going to make Canada great again by making sure visitors to this country are screened for “Canadian values” (Trump’s Win Sends Canada An ‘Exciting Message’: Leitch, Nov. 10). It’s a suggestion so Trump-like in its ambiguity, impracticality and potential for satire that I can imagine it means denying entry to foreigners who profess a dislike for maple syrup or haven’t a clue what a double-double is.

Alexander McPherson, Calgary

Taking a lesson from what happened to our neighbours to the south, I am publicly repudiating Ms. Leitch’s views and urging all Canadians, regardless of their political affiliation, to make their repugnance known.

We have no need of the Trump message in Canada other than for us all to stand up and say: “This is not who we are,” loud and clear and often. Ms. Leitch’s message has no place in Canada and we need to stamp it out.

Eve Giannini, Toronto

Re Who Voted For Whom (Nov. 10): Yes, Mr. Trump’s victory shocked and disappointed many on both sides of our border, but wait – there is hope for the future. The “Age of the electorate” bar graph shows that the majority of voters under age 40 voted for Ms. Clinton. Even more significant is that the demographic depicted in this graph spans all genders, races, education and income. Watch out, Mr. Trump. The next wave of voters is coming, and they’re not voting for you.

Jean Mills, Guelph, Ont.

Elizabeth Renzetti is correct in describing the difficult task of explaining the election results to our daughters (The Time To Fight Is At Hand, Again, Nov. 10). The task is even more onerous when you consider that more white women voted for Mr. Trump than for Ms. Clinton. What would the suffragists think of that?

Tom Scanlan, Toronto

Throughout the campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly declared that the election was rigged. He was right. It looks like the candidate who won the most votes lost.

Phil Ford, Ottawa

A day to remember

Thank you, Marcus Gee, for the story of your uncles Howie and Geordie, both bomber pilots but who took divergent paths in the Second World War (Remembering The Moment When Time Stopped, Globe T.O., Nov. 5). You have Howie’s Elgin watch to reminisce about the uncle you did not know, and you also have Geordie himself to help complete the picture.

My Dad’s path was an amalgam of Mr. Gee’s uncles’; as a 17-year-old trained as a bomber pilot, like Howie, but also as a math whiz trained to be a navigator and bombardier in Mosquitoes. Dad survived nearly 50 sorties over Germany. The extremely high casualty rates for such pilots and navigators puts into stark relief our fortune to have men like Geordie and my Dad still around.

Sean Michael Kennedy, Oakville, Ont.

On Remembrance Day, we remember the lives lost in conflicts and wars, as we should. However, somewhere some politician or public speaker will say that these people died defending our freedoms. Perhaps; but wars aren’t fought over abstracts such as freedoms and liberty. They are fought over land, resources, riches, and the power to control.

So say prayers for the fallen and remember their sacrifices, but also challenge your politicians about any of the several proxy wars and conflicts we and our allies seem to be perpetually mired in. Those battlegrounds are the homes of other people. Those dying are still dying.

Remembrance Day was supposed to mean that we decided to be better than this.

Harith Chaudhary, Maple, Ont.

