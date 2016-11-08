Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

End thoughts

With this election campaign, Americans have thoroughly disgraced themselves (Final Push As Ugly Race Comes To An End, Nov. 8). If a country faces seemingly insurmountable hardships, it is understandable, though regrettable, that demagoguery is embraced. For Americans, the most fortunate of people – perhaps the most blessed in the world – to have even flirted with Trumpism is both shameful and deeply troubling.

Farley Helfant, Toronto

Values drive a country, instill trust, and persuade its people that a leader will do the right thing, even when no one’s looking. Values, such as compassion and integrity, inspire excellence and light a country’s heart on fire.

Instead of compassion, Donald Trump gave us boorishness and bigotry. We saw paltry attention to integrity, as he spouted errors, deceptions, and untruths. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton’s e-mails revealed “careless” adherence to the law. If we have learned one thing from this election, it’s that we crave values in public life, not character assassination.

John Weston, West Vancouver

While Donald Trump’s campaign was stomach-turning, it doesn’t throw a shadow on American freedom (Dark Election Casts Shadow Over Lady Liberty’s Beacon Of Freedom, Nov. 8). On the contrary, the fact that he could rise safely to such heights in a political campaign indicates just how free American society is.

Judi Lederman, Toronto

Opioid fallout

Re CAMH Urges Ottawa To Take High-Dose Opioids Off The Market (Nov. 7): I agree that a more stringent approach to opioid prescription is in order, however, I find it difficult to believe that people who are in severe pain, or are addicted, will simply use fewer drugs if the government bureaucracy cuts them off from high doses.

Common sense suggests that they will seek out new ways to maintain their genuinely required medication, or addiction. I appreciate that governments need to “look” like they are doing something, but absence of medicine is not a policy. It’s a PR move and a new wave of deaths will be the result.

Travis Cutler, Vancouver

My daughter is a heroin addict. As painful as it is to write this, it’s harder still to live it, as we have for the past 15 years. She has been hospitalized with recurring infected veins and the possibility of losing a limb many times. She has been in and out of expensive treatment centres, but with a concurrent disorder this has proven to be too hard to treat. Heroin is now part of the person she has become, a person I barely recognize from the beautiful and talented young girl that she once was.

At 18 she was prescribed OxyContin for severe back pain due to osteoporosis resulting from anorexia. As her mother, I was not privy to her treatment and at that time there was little known about this drug. It didn’t take long for her addiction to take hold as she went from doctor to doctor to get her fix. In her early 20s, she turned to heroin; it was easy to get and less expensive.

CAMH is right to demand that high-dose opioids be taken off the list of prescription drugs. At 34, my daughter’s life has been reduced to a world of drug dependence, empty and unsavoury relationships and the very real possibility of an early death from drug overdose. We must find a better way.

Carol Victor, Burlington, Ont.

Vets’ suicides

Re Ottawa Slow To Respond To Suicide Crisis (Nov. 6): As I approach my 87th year (26 years-plus in active service, including an enemy attack on our position in 1952), I take issue with the poet Horace, who said it is “sweet and glorious to die for one’s country.” I submit it is abhorrent and monstrous.

The grief and pain of the families of Afghanistan veterans is a tragedy. All the words spoken by members of our government on Remembrance Day will scarcely lessen the pain.

When I retired, my country acknowledged my service with a reasonable pension and medical benefits and I am ever grateful. I am repulsed by the lack of response to our Afghan vets’ physical and mental afflictions and the response of some to suicide. The daily pain their families endure is every bit as equal to that felt by families of our honoured dead.

David Rennie, Ottawa

Belief and action

Re Freedom’s Balancing Act, editorial (Nov. 6): The glaring flaw in your editorial position regarding Trinity Western University is best summed up by the Supreme Court quote cited: “The proper place to draw the line is generally between belief and action.”

Trinity Western is free to believe whatever it wants, and nothing a law society does can change that. But as a university rather than a church, what TW should not be free to do is to act on those beliefs by discriminating against gays and lesbians.

Jonathan Colvin, Galiano Island, B.C.

Just asking

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are protesting against the transportation of oil by pipeline as well as by rail (Pipeline Protests: Next Stop, Vancouver, Nov. 5). There have also been protests against the production of nuclear-generated electricity, coal-fired generators, windmill farms and new hydroelectric dams. What are these protesters going to use for energy to heat their homes, run their cars, make their plastic goods, if they are successful in their protests?

David L. Shanoff, Toronto

No offence

Reviewer Chris Berube scolds Mike Myers, author of Canada, for using the term “Newfie” because “many people consider that word hurtful” (Home And Away, Arts, Nov. 5).

I wonder where this mass of wounded people reside? I was born in Newfoundland, I grew up in Newfoundland, I’ve known hundreds of Newfoundlanders. I honestly can’t recall any who were offended by the term – most use it themselves. Newfie jokes, on the other hand …

Glenn Parsons, Guelph, Ont.

Standing room only

We keep reading about new low-cost airlines (Air France-KLM To Launch Low-Cost Line, Report on Business, Nov. 4). Since they have been achieving economies so far by squeezing the seat widths down to 18 inches, will they go all the way, creating the “vertical economy class” and eliminate seats entirely?

Andrzej Derkowski, Oakville, Ont.

