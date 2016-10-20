Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Economic Rx

Re Advisory Group Offers Economic Prescription (Oct. 19): The group giving advice to Finance Minister Bill Morneau is recommending increasing immigration targets by 50 per cent to 450,000 people a year.

When you have a society and economy where people will not reproduce in kind, there is a reason: The affordability of buying a home and raising a family are out of reach for many people.

Increasing immigration is a stop gap measure and doesn’t deal with the real issues. Immigration at this point only compounds the problem. We don’t have the infrastructure to sustain this huge increase of expectant newcomers.

Leslie Martel, Mississauga

The advisory group recommends increasing immigration. I agree. More people are needed to get the economy going. But we already have many immigrants whose credentials are not recognized here. We have PhDs driving taxis.

If we are to encourage immigrants to come here, we must make it easier for them to utilize the skills they have.

Bernie Koenig, London

If the advisory group’s objective is to advance novel ideas to “boost economic growth beyond forecast levels of less than 2 per cent annually,” it would help to first properly identify the underlying cause of this slow growth.

Like other developed countries, the expected long-term slowdown of Canada’s economy is not a supply issue, but the result of insufficient aggregate demand. So policies directed at increasing corporate profits won’t do the trick.

This slowdown appears to describe a new long-term “normality” – the so-called secular stagnation. A permanent increase in aggregate demand might be needed. Over the past 30 years, income distribution, particularly between labour and capital, has worsened, including in Canada. Average real wages – the main determinant of consumption expenditure – have remained stagnant while productivity continued to increase: We now can produce more output per capita, but are short of buyers with adequate purchasing power.

We have increased consumption expenditure through greater household indebtedness, but this is risky and unsustainable. Perhaps the advisory group should go back to the drawing board and propose ways to start reversing the ongoing process of income concentration. This might reduce corporate profits in the short- and medium-run, but would ensure the long-run health of the economy (and the corporations).

Gustavo Indart, Department of Economics, University of Toronto

Still an abuse

Re An Abuse Is Reduced, But It’s Still An Abuse (editorial, Oct. 14): Solitary confinement is “torture.”

I have worked in federal prisons and believe in the dual mandate of punishment and rehabilitation. Inmates need to be restored to healthy productive lives. But, as federal prisons Ombudsman Howard Sapers notes, many are in prison because of mental health or addiction issues – 80 per cent, according to some estimates. It costs more than $100,000 annually to keep someone in penitentiary. And it costs some $500-million a year, mostly for law enforcement, to “control” illicit drug use.

More effective, humane ways exist to treat prisoners – and better ways to treat people with mental health and addiction issues.

Mae Burrows, Burnaby, B.C.

Barbecue politics

Re Here’s Why Liberal Leaders Score Well In Popularity (Oct. 19): I’m surprised Lawrence Martin would be drawn to write about a survey ranking the popularity of Canadian prime ministers, and that he would comment that R.B. Bennett “was derided, sometimes not unfairly, as a pompous ass.”

Regardless of personality traits, it was on Bennett’s watch that the Canadian Radio Broadcasting Corporation, precursor to the CBC, and the Bank of Canada were created. These world-class institutions have provided exemplary service for more than 80 years. Surely “lasting legacy” should frame the rubric that our leaders are judged by, not “would you invite him to a barbecue?”

Ian McKercher, Ottawa

Live, die, options

Re Proposed Law In Netherlands Would Grant Healthy People Assisted Death (Life & Arts, Oct. 18): I support assisted dying for those who are suffering greatly, with no hope of a cure. I support advance directives and don’t believe faith-based publicly funded medical units should deny the option of choosing assisted dying.

But the proposed Netherlands law goes much further and permits generally healthy, older persons who have “completed their lives,” are struggling with the loss of independence and reduced mobility, don’t find life meaningful, are lonely, burdened by fatigue, deterioration and loss of dignity to choose assisted death.

Sadly, many elderly lead such lives. Why can’t we take this as a challenge in Canada and consider all the ways we could help elderly persons engage with others, live in communities of care without loss of dignity, offer meaningful activities and enable them to find joy? Instead of a “death assistance provider,” we would offer a social worker to assist individuals to discover what life can still offer.

But we would also need policy and program changes related to housing and health care.

Once we have evidence that as a society, we really have given elderly persons respect and ample opportunity to discover that life can still offer enriching experiences, we then might consider if we wish or need the law the Netherlands has proposed.

Mary Valentich, professor emerita, Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary

Ireland replies

Re After Brexit, All Signs Point to Irexit (Report on Business, Oct. 15): We were surprised and disappointed by this article, which is based on an incorrect premise – the suggestion that Ireland will leave the European Union. The Irish government has made clear that Ireland is – and will remain – a committed member of the EU and the eurozone. This fully reflects the views of our public, 86 per cent of whom supported our EU membership in post-Brexit opinion polling.

Brexit raises complex questions for the EU and its member states. It is undoubtedly the case that Ireland faces specific challenges, including the need to protect the hard-won achievements of the Northern Ireland peace process. Ireland has been engaged in contingency planning for the possibility of a Brexit for more than a year and we are actively working with U.K. and EU colleagues to ensure a smooth transition.

The various speculations and pejorative tone of this article – including its caricature of Ireland’s taxation system and business model – do scant justice to the seriousness and complexity of what is involved.

Michael Hurley, deputy head of mission, Embassy of Ireland

They’ll stone ya

Re Culture War (letters, Oct. 19): Everybody must get stoned. The Nobel committee that gave Bob Dylan the prize in literature was – and should be.

Rudy Buller, Toronto

