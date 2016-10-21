Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Keen. Less keen

Re Trudeau Less Keen On Electoral Reform (Oct. 20): Lest anyone be confused about the dichotomy of campaign promises and reality once a party gains power, this example is without parallel.

Clay Atcheson, North Vancouver

Re What’s A Popular Prime Minister To Do? (editorial, Oct. 20): While proportional-representation enthusiasts don’t want to hear it, not everyone agrees with changing our first-past-the-post system.

It is disingenuous to say the election gave the Prime Minister a mandate to bring in PR. I voted Liberal for many reasons. Electoral reform was not one of them.

Changing how we choose who represents us goes to the very heart of democracy. It is inconceivable to me that we would change something so basic to who and what we are as a nation without a referendum and at least 60 per cent support for change.

Unless a majority of Canadians are clearly behind such a fundamental change, the result will only divide us. I will accept PR graciously if that is what a clear majority of my fellow Canadians want. But I want them to tell me that in a referendum – not politicians with an interest in getting re-elected. This is bigger than politics. This is about our country.

What’s a prime minister – popular or unpopular – to do?

Hold a referendum.

Kelly Wilson, Calgary

Justin Trudeau’s suggestion that the Liberals are so popular that people no longer want electoral reform the way they once did is both arrogant and untrue.

The people I know who feel passionately about getting rid of FPTP are no less passionate about it today than when the Liberals were elected. The last election was the referendum, with three out of four parties advocating/promising electoral reform.

We need reform to ensure all our voices are heard. We must not let him renege on this promise.

Megan Ardyche, Comox, B.C.

Stalling on solitary

Re Mental-Health Group Renews Call To End Prison Segregation (Oct. 20): Ontario Corrections Minister David Orazietti is ordering a “more thorough and comprehensive review” of a “thorough internal review and extensive consultations with a broad range of experts” on the overuse of solitary confinement.

Charles Dickens brilliantly addressed such government stalling in his depiction of the Circumlocution Office in Little Dorrit whose governing principle was “how not to do it.”

And one need look no further than A Tale of Two Cities to see the devastating effects of solitary confinement. Dickens based his portrait of Dr. Manette, imprisoned in solitary confinement in the Bastille for years, on his interviews with solitary prisoners incarcerated in the Philadelphia Penitentiary in 1842.

While acknowledging the prison officials were well intentioned, Dickens reminded them that “I hold this slow and daily tampering with the mysteries of the brain to be immeasurably worse than any torture of the body.”

Ruth Glancy, Edmonton

Just wondering

Re Mighty Blue Jays Strike Out (Oct. 20): With the end of his baseball season and given Jose Bautista’s dark mutterings about “circumstances” (suggesting a rigged playoff series?), perhaps there is an opportunity for him to join the Trump election campaign.

Peter D. James, Vancouver

Trump’s refusal

Re Trump Refuses To Commit To Respecting Election Outcome (Oct. 20): If you define rigged as one party manipulating the process to affect the result, U.S. elections can be rigged. Based on that definition it has happened at least twice. In 2000, George W. Bush and Al Gore finished in a dead heat. Finally, the U.S. Supreme Court settled the hanging-chad vote in Florida, and therefore also the result, in Mr. Bush’s favour. The court decided 5-4, with five Republican appointees choosing Mr. Bush and the four Democratic appointees Mr. Gore. Al Gore had every right to think he had been cheated and the result rigged.

The other modern example is 1960, when John Kennedy narrowly defeated Richard Nixon. The election was decided in Illinois, which JFK won narrowly, however, the Illinois results were suspicious. There was a record turnout in Cook County, with a much larger percentage of the electorate voting than in any previous election.

At the time, this was put down to the large Catholic population in Chicago voting for Kennedy. Later evidence indicated widespread, organized ballot stuffing: Kennedy won Cook County by a huge margin, which was enough to overtake the Nixon lead in the rest of the state and decide the election.

My point is not that the election is being rigged, but that it could be. Not that it is likely to matter much, since Donald Trump is showing every sign of being able to lose decisively without interference from anyone.

Garth M. Evans, Vancouver

Judge-made law

Re Deeply Disturbing (letters, Oct. 19): It’s not entirely correct to say we live in a democracy, so judges should refrain from making law. We live in a “liberal democracy.” Courts are the repository of liberalism, or liberty, while Parliament and the legislatures are the arena for democracy.

When courts go too far, Parliament can correct that with legislation and the constitutional override. Conversely, when Parliament steps too far off base, being vague or contrary to the Constitution, courts can correct that with interpretive conventions. Sometimes that means “making law.”

All that is “common law” is judge-made. It is the name of our legal system federally and in the provinces, except Quebec.

T.N. Sullivan, lawyer, Ottawa

Laws are couched in general terms, while judges are faced with specific cases. They have to interpret the law.

That means imagining how the legislator meant the law to apply to the case before them. There may be no clear directive, in which case the judge has to fill in the gap, thus becoming in effect a subordinate legislator.

With the arrival of the Charter, a whole new interpretive dimension was opened up, and it is understandable that Supreme Court nominee Malcolm Rowe should be led to the extreme view – “Supreme Court judges ordinarily make law, rather than simply applying it” – rightly criticized by a letter writer.

Randal Marlin, Ottawa

Hmm …

Your photograph of the Governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, reveals that the bottom button of his five-button vest is unfastened (BoC Opts To Stand Pat After Flirting With Interest-Rate Cut – Oct. 20).

If the good Governor is using this as a signal that the federal benchmark rate is under 1 per cent, our only sartorial hope is that interest rates don’t rise.

Alban Goddard Hill, Belleville, Ont.

