Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

......................................................................................................

She had the nerve to say that?

Re Liberals Avoid Scrutiny For Contentious Fundraisers (Oct. 21): The Liberal government House Leader, Bardish Chagger, said with respect to fundraisers: “These are the rules that were put in place by the previous government.” Surely this was meant to be humorous. I can’t believe that she didn’t at least blush a little tiny bit when she said that.

Possibly she wore an ironic smirk. This is 2016, right? No wait, it is almost 2017. How time flies.

Patrick Tighe, Petawawa, Ont.

..................................................

What would happen to these events if legislation dictated that the cash went to the government, instead of the party?

Rick Walker, Toronto

..................................................

Pray tell, what does one get to eat at a $1,500 event?

Caryle Connolly, Lindsay, Ont.

..................................................

On reflection, perhaps, sort of

Re Trudeau Less Keen On Electoral Reform (Oct. 20): Mackenzie King would be proud to have been channelled by Justin Trudeau on the burning issue of our time: Electoral reform if necessary, but not necessarily electoral reform.

Danny Shea, Hamilton

..................................................

A letter writer proposes that a referendum be held to decide if our electoral system should be changed, to choose our representatives on the basis of proportional representation (Keen, Less Keen – Oct. 21).

It is her opinion that unless a majority of Canadians are behind such a change, the result will only divide us.

Apart from pondering the accuracy of that statement, I have a question: Does anyone believe that the majority of Canadians are even familiar with the term “proportional representation,” let alone what it means? Winston Churchill comes to mind: The best argument against democracy is to have a five-minute conversation with the average voter.

John Morrison, Burlington, Ont.

..................................................

Yes, far lower energy bills faster

Re Home Builders Push For Slow Energy Plan (Report on Business, Oct. 20): There is ample evidence from cost-comparison studies that show that super-insulated homes can be built for 2- to 3-per-cent in additional costs, which can be easily amortized over six to eight years through drastically lower energy bills. Numbers being quoted here ($100,000 etc.) are ridiculously steep and clearly represent a high-end scenario.

The truth is that developers are happy to build to minimum code as this ensures their profit margins are as wide as possible.

After all, who cares about long-term heating costs? That’s for future owners to deal with.

Peter Reinecke, building scientist, Chelsea, Que.

..................................................

Ground any airport sell-offs

Re Ottawa Asks Bank To Explore Benefits Of Selling Airports (Oct. 20): The federal Finance Minister is pondering the privatization of airports. These anchors of our nation’s transportation and security also feature “steady and reliable returns” – a tidy deposit of $1-billion a year into federal coffers.

Wow. That sounds exactly like the business our government should be engaged in.

James Schaefer, Peterborough, Ont.

..................................................

I saw her at my own wake

The Netherlands is contemplating legislation which would grant healthy people an assisted death; in response, a letter writer suggests that government investment into making old age more fulfilling would be superior to such a law (Live. Die. Options – letters, Oct. 20).

A nice idea on her part, but pie in the sky, I fear. “I’m from the government and I’m here to bring joy into your life”? I don’t think so.

As Atul Gawande, in his groundbreaking book Being Mortal suggests, if one of the major diseases doesn’t get us, old age is going to be a long, tedious journey with our quality of life slowly being eroded to the point of extinction. As we reach our ninth and 10th decades, the notion of being able to choose a painless and timely demise (the so-called “good death”) will become more and more attractive.

Imagine attending one’s own wake, being able to bid goodbye to one’s loved ones while still compos mentis, and slipping peacefully into oblivion at a time of one’s own choosing. Perhaps we won’t need it, but knowing that such an end is available would be enormously comforting.

Wendy Bonus, Thornhill, Ont.

..................................................

This grand land of ours …

Re Hootenanny Host Filled The Air With Twang (obituary, Oct. 20): Oscar Brand’s best-known song – and the one most important for Canadians – is Something to Sing About. The chorus goes like this:

From the Vancouver Island to the Alberta Highland

’Cross the Prairies, the lakes to Ontario’s towers

From the sound of Mount Royal’s chimes, up to the Maritimes

Something to sing about, this land of ours.The song was used as a theme for CBC, CTV and Expo 67, and there was a movement in 1965 for it to be chosen as Canada’s national anthem.

(And you are all invited to sing along to it at the next Vancouver Ukulele Circle.)

Ron Usher, Vancouver

Report Typo/Error