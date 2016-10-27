Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

$1,500. Plus how much?

Re Trudeau Defends Cash-For-Access (Oct. 26): Justin Trudeau’s assertion that $1,500 is not enough to influence cabinet ministers reminds me of a dinner conversation said to have taken place between Winston Churchill and a “lady” seated beside him.

Churchill asked if she would sleep with him for five million pounds. The lady thought it over and said yes. Then Churchill asked if she would do it for five pounds. The lady, feeling insulted, said, “What kind of woman do you think I am?” Churchill is said to have replied: “Madam, we’ve already established that. Now we are haggling about the price.”

So the question is, what price has the Prime Minister set for influencing cabinet ministers?

Norman Rosencwaig, Toronto

Four years in solitary

Re Safety Minister Won’t Release Inmate From Isolation (Oct. 26): Ontario Community Safety Minister David Orazietti says he “can’t commit” to changing the conditions under which Adam Capay has been in isolation for four years. First, he says decisions on Mr. Capay’s detention – he’s kept in a cell lit 24 hours a day – are made not by him, but by nameless individuals running the jails.

Then he says even if he could commit to changing things for Mr. Capay, the capacity and existing conditions of the jail system might prevent him from doing so.

So what exactly is Mr. Orazietti in charge of as a minister of the Crown responsible for jails? He can’t even turn off the lights for Mr. Capay. The incompetence of the Wynne government apparently has no bounds. The least it could do is show some humanity.

Paul Clarry, Aurora, Ont.

So if I understand Community Safety Minister David Orazietti, the decision to torture prisoners is an administrative one, not a political one, and he therefore won’t take on the responsibility to do anything about it.

Despots around the world will be pleased the Ontario government agrees with their position. Just think: If the non-political civil servants decide for “administrative” reasons to introduce water-boarding, all those freely given confessions could save a ton of money in court costs.

It appears we underestimated the influence that the People’s Republic of China has over the Ontario Legislature.

Stuart McRae, Toronto

An estimated “35 per cent to 40 per cent of the 140 inmates at Thunder Bay Jail have been diagnosed with a mental health issue. Yet …Thunder Bay is visited by a psychiatrist just five times a month for two hours at a time.”

This means 50 inmates receive 120 hours annually, and that each one receives fewer than two and a half hours a year. This abject tokenism is just another example of how terrible our prison system is.

Tim Jeffery, Toronto

CETA’s realities

Re Hope Fading For Signing CETA (Oct. 26): A lot of disinformation is floating around concerning the pending trade agreement between Canada and the EU. Here’s what the impasse is not primarily about: cheese imports to Wallonia, the “absurd” Belgian federal system, visa disputes with Bulgaria, attempts to “spoil” Justin Trudeau’s trip to Brussels, a Europe that cannot get its act together, the nerve of not striking a deal with a country as “nice” as Canada … All these, and more, have been trotted out by various “experts” in recent days. They do a disservice to Canadians who want to know what is going on.

What is going on is this: CETA more than ever gives companies the right to use private “courts” to impose huge financial penalties on sovereign nations simply for following their own laws. As it stands, the deal would mean a serious loss of sovereignty for both Canada and Europe.

In that sense, the CETA impasse is not even about a showdown between Canada and Belgium.

This is a showdown between legitimate democratic states and private companies. Decisions made now will set the stage for the much larger TTIP deal between the U.S. and Europe.

Paul Magnette, the regional government leader in Wallonia who has led the opposition to CETA, and the Walloons have done us all a great service by demanding a public debate that should have happened long ago.

They should be applauded – and The Globe should take the lead in furthering that debate.

Stratton Bull, Leuven, Belgium

The front-page photo in Tuesday’s Globe and Mail showed Wallonia’s government leader striding forward while the people behind him were trying to pick up the pieces. Give Brian Gable a day off. No need for a political cartoon – reality just drew it for him.

Barb Shea, Ottawa

Our inner warrior

Re SickKids Campaign Forgets That We’re Not Always Warriors (Oct. 25): As the parent of a child who lost the battle, I disagree with André Picard’s assessment of the new “Warriors” campaign. Sure, it’s aggressive and bold, with a defiance that puts to shame the realities of struggle and heartbreak, frailty and futility that usually tear heartstrings in order to open wallets.

This new, “in your face” portrayal of sick-yet-strong is the stuff fuelled by a child’s imagination and speaks to the inner warrior in us all. As an escape from reality, it is what desperately ill children and their parents need.

I hope potential donors will respond in kind.

M.E. Herman, Toronto

Pronoun angst

Just as I was imagining the U.S. presidential race was the major indication we are experiencing an alternate universe, I learn of the pronoun wars at the University of Toronto (The Professor Vs. The Pronoun Warriors – Oct. 22).

While I really feel for Prof. Jordan Peterson, and personally have some difficulty with the classic pronouns on occasion, perhaps there is a not too complicated compromise. Try using thee, thou, thy, thine etc. as either gender-neutral or gender-all-inclusive options. Or, I suppose, refer to everyone as Hir Majesty.

Herbert Moore, Victoria

I have a solution to disabling pronoun anxiety. There are potentially a few dozen “non-binary variants” of human beings requiring new gender-neutral pronouns. That’s hardly manageable. But we could then impose further layers of pronoun distinction on top of these, for instance: formal versus familiar “you’s,” and inclusive and exclusive “we’s.” We’d soon require hundreds of nuanced pronouns, and pronominal dyslexia would eventually shut down verbal communication completely.

Fortunately, a solution is readily at hand in the Kingdom of Fungi. These sexy organisms seldom have just two (male and female) mating types: Some fungi are estimated to have as many as 20,000!

Twenty thousand sexes would provide a bountiful, sex-a-day lifetime to any person/perkin.

Thus, I propose a revolutionary new grammatical construction, the panoply pronoun “Fungus” to replace the whole mess of variants. Conceptually, picky individuals could self-identify daily as a unique variant, and others identify as being all or nothing at the same time, all the time :)

Greg Michalenko, Waterloo, Ont.

