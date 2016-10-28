Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Tortured in Ontario

Re Four Years In Solitary (letters, Oct. 27): Thunder Bay: Eight hours from Sault Ste. Marie, seven from Winnipeg, four from Duluth, six from Minneapolis. It is isolated, the small communities around it are few and far between.

I was born and raised in Thunder Bay. I have seen, with my own “European” eyes, how the effects of colonialism have affected our First Nations brethren. It is sad. It is real. Northern Ontario is a part of the greater “Ontario” but it is completely different and not understood by those who live in Southern Ontario, as I now do.

Northwestern Ontario does not profit from the advantages that Southern Ontario does. It’s actually very simple. It does not have the population, and the sheer geography of Northwestern Ontario does not support the types of initiatives that the Ontario government has put in place to help First Nations people.

This is how indigenous people end up in solitary confinement. Isolated communities with little infrastructure, no economy, and generations of familial dysfunction are the very things that lead to people – people, humans, Canadians! – being confined under such inhumane conditions as Adam Capay has experienced inside the Thunder Bay jail.

Tracey Tebbenham, Peterborough, Ont.

That a young man has been subjected to torture for four years by Correctional Services in Ontario – kept in an acrylic glass-encased isolation cell with the lights on 24 hours a day – is grounds for a national inquiry.

This isn’t a case where individuals alone require discipline; this is a systemic failure. It’s a story we would not even have known of had it not so shaken a prison guard’s moral code that he was compelled to report it.

I am appalled; I know most Canadians are appalled. This case brings us all low on the treatment of aboriginal peoples and incarcerated people.

This is not my Canada.

These are not 2016 standards.

Juliet Balfour, Calgary

My Liberal-voting friends and I wonder what the ordinary citizen can do about this cruelty to Adam Capay and others in solitary confinement, other than refuse to vote for our party again until changes are made to Correctional Services. We had never thought of Canada as being in the practice of torture. To be held in solitary for four years without a trial is beyond the average person’s comprehension. We are writing today to the Ontario government to make our views known. I trust others will do the same.

Meg Cowan, Crystal Beach, Ont.

Put you down for $1,500?

Re Trudeau Defends Cash-For-Access (Oct. 26): There’s an even more perfidious aspect to Liberal (Ontario and federal) cash-for-access. Let’s say you’re the president of a big legal firm, an engineering consultancy or IT contractor doing work for the government, or hoping to get work. You get a call from a Liberal fundraiser soliciting a $1,500 donation that will get you access to a minister you might have dealings with. Wouldn’t you fear retribution if you declined?

John Megarry, Collingwood, Ont.

Battle to captivate

Re SickKids Campaign Forgets That We’re Not Always Warriors (Oct. 25): Perhaps André Picard is right about the potentially disproportionate representation in the SickKids fundraising campaign of those battling illness, but that’s not the point. When creating advertising and communication content, we have to determine the optimal mix of message and emotion to captivate audiences long enough to deliver a message, leave a memory and in best cases, incite an action. This is especially challenging today as people choose to turn off, look away and ignore an endless amount of content at every moment.

I saw this sick-kids-as-warriors spot shared across my social graph more than any campaign I have ever seen. In the short time since it launched, it has received non-stop accolades and attention in the mainstream and marketing media. The first step in raising money is raising awareness – and if the Facebook and Google algorithms mean anything, I would say that people are aware of this and that is step one.

Sarah Bobas, director of content and creative strategy, Jones; Toronto

Pronoun persuasion

Re Pronoun Angst (letter, Oct. 27): Can’t we accept that people prefer being addressed in a way that acknowledges their identity? Not all of us use our legal names, for instance, and few expect to be challenged over it. Some prefer Ms. to Miss or Mrs.

As the parent of a genderqueer child, I know that asking for different pronouns requires courage, and is not done lightly (nor, in my experience, aggressively).

Are we so wedded to our traditional ways of categorizing people that we’re willing to mock and revile those who feel differently?

Recent commentators have suggested gender-neutral pronouns are just plain silly, if not an attack on our freedoms. But to me the request to use them simply provides another opportunity to extend courtesy to those around us. Here’s a chance to be kind and perceptive.

How is that a bad thing?

Juliet Swiggum, Toronto

The evolution of language is based upon attempts to be as precise as possible in our communication. Those who use the language to its full potential are the ablest communicators. The precise meaning of each word facilitates understanding of not only the specifics of the subject being addressed, but also the context and related nuances. The use of our language as it is commonly understood is a big deal.

“They” tells us less than he and she because for the vast majority of English-speakers, these words have specific meanings. We choose to use these pronouns to enrich our discourse and to relay information which most people find valuable. This is not to say that transgendered people should not be referred to according to the gender with which they identify, but simply to plead for some clarity in conversation.

The request (demand) to introduce terms such as xu, hir, ze, which add confusion, inhibit effective communication and addle the tongue, is unreasonable, counterproductive and silly.

I live with the hope that this, too, shall pass.

Elizabeth Hay, Ottawa

Said to have said

Re $1,500. Plus What? (Oct. 27): A letter writer suggests the story of the “Now we are just haggling over the price” dinner conversation is said to have come from Winston Churchill. No, I thought. It was George Bernard Shaw.

But, according to Quote Investigator, it was neither – nor was it Groucho Marx, Mark Twain, W.C. Fields or Woodrow Wilson, to whom it has also been attributed.

According to Quote Investigator, the story first appeared in print in a syndicated column written by one O.O. McIntyre in January, 1937, and featured a Canadian press magnate, Lord Beaverbrook, in the title role. The price quoted was not five million pounds but one million and the expression used was “live with” rather than “sleep with.”

Now perhaps someone should fact check Quote Investigator?

Charles Magill, Ottawa

