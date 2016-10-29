Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

CETA? Been there, done that

Investor protection, which is at the heart of the CETA dispute, is nothing new (Tentative Deal Puts CETA Back On Track As Text Reveals Countries Can Opt Out Of Dispute Court – Oct. 28).

Bilateral investment protection treaties (and chapters in free trade agreements) have been around since the 1960s, when I started practising international law. They all permit private persons (corporations) to claim monetary damages against sovereign states (countries) which sign them (which they do to attract investment) when the investor has been mistreated. What constitutes an investment and mistreatment is defined in them.

There are now more than 2,300 such bilateral and multinational treaties/agreements. That’s correct: 2,300. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, known as ICSID, was founded in 1966 by the World Bank to manage disputes under these provisions. There have been hundreds of cases. And the first bilateral investment treaty was signed by what is now an EU country – Germany – in the 1960s.

Until last year, the settlement of disputes under all of them was by way of binding international arbitration by independent arbitrators chosen by the investor and country, and in default by the president of the World Bank. The European Union then demanded a mixed arbitration by a court system for dispute settlement. Canada agreed to it last year.

So let’s not permit EU states or Wallonia to pretend surprise at protection of international investors, in CETA or elsewhere.

Michael Robinson, Toronto

How many Adam Capays?

Re Ontario Knew About Inmate’s Solitary Plight (Oct. 28): I am appalled by how Adam Capay was treated in Thunder Bay Jail. This is torture. In Canada? Unbelievable! Here’s hoping we never have to learn of such incidents ever again.

Nasreen Kurji, Calgary

When I wake up in the morning, I am grateful for the new day and for the chance it provides to try and be a better person – kinder, more thoughtful. And then I read about Adam Capay, and feel despair.

Is Ontario Corrections Minister David Orazietti grateful for the new day and the opportunity it provides to right a grievous wrong, or does he just hope that he will be spared another editorial from The Globe and Mail about Mr. Capay? How many other Adam Capays are there?

Elizabeth Caskey, Vancouver

We are all treaty people

Re NDP Seeks To Force Liberals To Act On First Nations Child Welfare (Oct. 27): As a former NDP MLA and Minister of Northern Affairs in Manitoba, I understand the motivation for the call for action on child welfare in First Nations communities. Young people are in despair. Drug and alcohol abuse, violence, sexual assaults, teen pregnancy and suicide are the expression of that hopelessness.

More money for child welfare may alleviate some suffering, but that is not the real problem. It is the symptom. Their communities have no economic base, no jobs and faint hope that things will change.

I represented the Mathias Colomb First Nation (Pukatawagan) for more than a dozen years. At my first meeting with the chief and council in 1981, we talked about jobs. Pukatawagan, a community of 1,500, had an unemployment rate of 75 per cent. The stark reality is that the unemployment rate in Pukatawagan hasn’t changed in the past 35 years, and if we are honest it is unlikely to in the next 35 years.

We, governments and First Nations, are captives of our past. We are indeed all treaty people, and it is time to revisit our treaties. Tying our collective futures to communities with no chance of jobs and opportunity is unfair to not only this generation of young people, but also future generations.

The social dysfunction in First Nations communities cannot be fundamentally changed with money. People need jobs and hope. Our political leaders, both First Nations and at all levels of government, need the courage to rethink our treaty relationship for the good of First Nations youth.

Jerry Storie, Winnipeg

Moose tax? Think ducks

Re What A Moose Tax Would Do To Help Wildlife Conservation (Oct. 24): A “moose tax” may sound preposterous, but it could prove beneficial if put into practice. In both Canada and the United States, there is a precedent for the concept.

In 1934, President F.D. Roosevelt established the Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act. It required waterfowl hunters to purchase an annual “stamp,” with the funds used to purchase tracts of wetland habitat essential to the preservation of numerous species.

This program and its Canadian reflection, the Wildlife Habitat Conservation Stamp, ensure that hunters see their support as an investment in which they have a direct interest. A similar tax on all groups whose subsistence, recreational and commercial activities occur within “moose country” could prove equally beneficial, provided that the sense of investment is shared widely and the benefits are made visible to the public.

Craig I. Stevenson, North Grenville, Ont.

Hmm …

Over the past 60 years, the GOP has seen a progression from Dwight Eisenhower to Donald Trump, by way of Ronald Reagan and Sarah Palin. This is Darwinism in reverse. Republicans should be pleased by this, as so many of them don’t believe in evolution.

Norman Temple, Edmonton

