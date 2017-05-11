Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Flooded with risk

Re Canadians Are In The Dark About Flood Risk (May 11): In the aftermath of Hurricane Hazel, which took the lives of 81 people in the Toronto area in 1954, local government authorities expropriated properties in the most heavily flooded areas and enacted policies to prohibit home construction and other development along ravines and on floodplains.

Most of that land was repurposed as parkland, such as Raymore Park in Toronto, formerly a section of Raymore Drive on the Humber River where 31 people lost their lives.

In hindsight, Hazel was an extreme weather event that could have been anticipated. This spring’s devastating flooding along the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers, as well as the B.C. interior, also could have been anticipated – although the timing of allegedly “once in a century” weather events never is.

I hope government authorities will not waste taxpayer money on financial assistance to rebuild homes in harm’s way, but will instead expropriate the properties at preflood values to allow residents to re-establish themselves on higher ground.

It is due to past government incompetence, if not outright criminal negligence where loss of life is concerned, that housing was allowed in highly vulnerable areas, then sold to unsuspecting Canadians unaware of the risk.

In Canada, we may reasonably anticipate increased precipitation, driving lake levels to historic highs and rivers spilling their banks ever more frequently.

Edward Ozog, Brantford, Ont.

Asked 18 times

Re Trudeau’s Determination To Stick To A Script Undercuts His Message (May 11): The same question asked 18 times and the same non-answer 18 times. My daughter turned 18 last week and I have only one question. Why would she ever want to exercise her new franchise on any of these clowns?

Rudy Buller, Toronto

Pay ransom? No

Re Canada Must Do More For The Taken (May 11): The words “reckless,” “foolhardy and impulsive,” as aptly applied by Andrew Ellis to a Canadian and his U.S.-born wife traipsing through Afghanistan expecting to Buy the World a Coke are no less applicable to far too many young idiots scaling mountain tops, climbing crane towers for their own grandstanding purposes, and snowboarding into clearly marked avalanche areas. They, together with their excited parents, expect others to risk their lives or use my tax dollars for their rescue. Frankly, enough is enough, because they are not learning.

Were we to buy into the thinking that the Canadian government should pay ransoms for every foolish traveller (or send rescue crews through raging storms or up perilous mountains), we would do no less than enable and encourage even more such behaviour.

M.R. Michaels, Burlington, Ont.

Imagine that. Or not

Re Writers’ Union Of Canada Editorial Sparks Anger (May 11): Not to allow writers of fiction to imagine “other peoples, other cultures, other identities” is censorship!

Frances Budden, Toronto

I applaud the Writers’ Union of Canada for its clear-headed stand on cultural appropriation. The exit of Hal Niedzviecki, the editor of its magazine Write, is surely a move in the right direction.

Recently, my daughter came home from school with A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare. I was appalled by this writer’s appropriation of voices not his own, belonging to groups and individuals including but not limited to: persons of Greek origin, persons of Amazonian origin, persons of mythical origin, and – most offensively – persons with the heads of donkeys.

TWUC was correct to accept the resignation of appropriator-sympathizers such as Mr. Niedzviecki, but it must go further. The immediate striking of a Task Force on The Equity of Asses would be an appropriate next step.

Scott Gardiner, Toronto

Threat reduction …

Re Start The Disruption! (editorial, May 10): You state that I have publicly indicated that CSIS has used threat-disruption measures on fewer than than two dozen occasions.

Those measures are in no way a violation of the law. Specifically, I stated then, as I have repeated since, that we have only used threat-reduction measures that did not require a warrant – that is, measures that do not contravene a Charter right and are not contrary to Canadian law. Furthermore, I also highlighted that CSIS has taken a prudent approach to using these measures by developing a robust governance framework, and ensuring that formal training and direction is provided where needed in order to ensure that we act in a responsible way.

The 2015-2016 Security Intelligence Review Committee’s annual report looked at CSIS’s threat-reduction activities and found they complied with the CSIS Act, ministerial direction and operational policies. SIRC also reported that no warrants were issued regarding these measures, nor was any application for a warrant refused.

Canadians can be assured that our authorities in this area are being exercised responsibly and appropriately.

Michel Coulombe, director, Canadian Security Intelligence Service

The House of Commons standing committee on public safety and national security’s report on Bill C-51 does indeed include recommendations that would curb some of the egregious rights violations currently permitted in the name of making Canada safer.

But it rejected an NDP proposal to repeal the Conservative-era ministerial directive that allows information acquired through torture, or leading to torture, to be shared among states: That the standing committee willfully continues to condone torture is not a good sign.

Just two months ago, Public Safety Minster Ralph Goodale and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland publicly apologized to Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad Abou-Elmaati and Muayyed Nureddin, who, like the better known Maher Arar, were tortured in Syria thanks to the government’s horrific and misguided decision to allow national security to trump basic individual rights in the bad old days following 9/11.

Ann Rogers, Ladysmith, B.C.

Nov. 3, 2020

Re FBI Director Sought Cash, Personnel For Russia Probe Before Firing (May 11): Ordinarily, Donald Trump only takes his foot out of his mouth to change feet.

This week, he took his foot out of his mouth in order to shoot himself in it. Sad.

Rod Jamer, Toronto

Watching the Trump administration attempt to deal with the megalomania, narcissism, ignorance and incompetence of its leader, one can only believe that the key slogan of the next election will be: Make America Adequate Again.

Norman Rosencwaig, Toronto

