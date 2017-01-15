Shimon Koffler Fogel is CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)

The Jan. 15 Paris summit underscores the continued desire of the international community to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace. While this is a laudable aspiration, which parallels the consistent will of most Israelis to achieve a negotiated agreement based on two states for two peoples, enthusiasm for peace within the international community has never been the missing ingredient.

Rather than a reiteration of previous formulae or more top-down pronouncements, a fresh approach is needed. While encouraging the two parties to return to direct talks, the international community should also focus on building peace from the ground up. Equipped with the lessons of the past and a practical understanding of the remaining barriers to peace, Canada can make an immense contribution in channelling the international community’s good intention into constructive action.

Canada has already demonstrated leadership in this regard. In concert with its international partners, Canada has made a tangible difference in bolstering Palestinian institutions, economic development, civil society and the rule of law in the West Bank. This reflects a broad-based, multipartisan understanding that a negotiated agreement will not materialize in a vacuum, but must be built on a foundation of security, economic opportunity, and good governance.

However, the success of peace building hinges not only on governments and leaders, but on all Israelis and Palestinians. There is an important role for the business community to play in this regard by helping to create a peace dividend that would invest people in choosing peace over conflict. The international community has not done enough to support projects that foster people-to-people ties, mutual trust, respect and understanding at the grassroots level.

CIJA has recommended a number of these types of programs to Canadians for years through our Seek Peace and Pursue It initiative. This includes projects to unite Jewish and Arab teenagers, university students, medical professionals, and community leaders. Recently, international groups like the Alliance for Middle East Peace have launched a more comprehensive and ambitious agenda to advance the same objective.

There is a promising precedent for this type of engagement. After the Anglo-Irish Agreement was reached in 1986, the International Fund for Ireland was established to create conditions for peace between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland. Over the next three decades, more than a billion dollars was distributed through the fund, strengthening public support on both sides for what was ultimately a successful accord.

In pursuing this course, there is a need for discernment regarding which projects merit support. Groups seeking to undermine constructive engagement often hide their agenda under a misleading veneer, siphoning resources away from worthy projects. Canada can be a leader in addressing this challenge as well. To ensure the most effective use of resources, Canada should encourage partner countries to adopt a Canadian model of comprehensive oversight for international assistance to the Middle East.

While these efforts cannot replace bilateral talks, cultivating the conditions for peace will make a negotiated solution between Israelis and Palestinians more attainable. If talks resume, two negotiations will take place in parallel: one between the parties to the talks, and one between the parties and their own constituents. Mutual compromise can often be reached more easily at the negotiating table than on the street. The international community should be focused on tangible projects that will help to minimize this imbalance and empower negotiators to reach an agreement acceptable to both peoples. Normalization of the relationship between the two peoples is a prerequisite for reaching a successful accord.

The Paris peace summit will be fraught with challenges. Neither the Israelis nor the Palestinians will be participating. The conference will take place with just five days remaining before a new president enters the White House. There is a real risk that participants will be tempted to issue hollow platitudes, or, worse, unbalanced demands that undermine moderates and embolden extremists.

It is crucial that the international community maintain a sharp focus on constructive initiatives to facilitate a return to productive, direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. Canada should use the Paris conference as a platform to encourage others to join us in building peace from the ground up.

