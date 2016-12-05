Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS (the Centre for International Affairs, Diplomacy and Strategy) at the London School of Economics, and an adviser to ReputationInc

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has resigned following the country’s decisive “no” vote on Sunday by almost 60-40 in a landmark constitutional referendum. Following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president, and the Brexit vote in June, the poll is the latest in which victory by anti-establishment forces has sent economic and political shock waves internationally.

The ramifications of the referendum, in the euro zone’s third largest economy, could be both economic and political in nature. Financial markets, which have so far had a muted reaction to the vote, were initially taken aback by the scale of Mr. Renzi’s loss in a country that is sometimes seen as the biggest threat to the euro zone’s future, given that it has the second-biggest debt load in the single-currency area at over 130 per cent of GDP, and its banking sector is under significant stress with under-performing loans.

Many investors now fear that postreferendum political instability could nix political efforts in Rome to resolve this bad-loans crisis. Specifically, it is reported that up to eight of Italy’s troubled banks may risk failing now that the referendum is lost, partly because market sentiment could discourage investors from recapitalizing them; Italian banking shares took a hit in Monday’s trading.

The immediate economic and political focus is on who might replace Mr. Renzi, who has been prime minister for almost three years. Perhaps unwisely, he linked his personal future to the ballot outcome, which he said would set the tone “for the next 20 years,” warning that he would resign if his reforms were rejected.

Mr. Renzi’s declining political popularity was one factor in the poll outcome, alongside continuing public angst over corruption, and continuing fragility of an economy with unemployment at around 12 per cent. Indeed, GDP per head is now less than in 1997 at constant prices: only Greece has fared worse in the euro zone during this period.

It is into this febrile political climate that anti-establishment political forces have grown in Italy, including the Northern League’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini, and the Five Star movement, which was founded seven years ago by former comic Beppe Grillo. Five Star, which won mayoral elections in Rome and Turin this year, and has been polling just behind Mr. Renzi’s centre-left Democratic Party in national surveys, has said that Italy should reconsider its role in the EU, and called for a referendum on whether it should keep the euro single currency.

While Mr. Renzi has resigned, Italian President Sergio Mattarella may yet refuse to accept this and ask him to remain in power. If Mr. Renzi does go, however, this need not necessarily trigger fresh elections. For instance, a new caretaker government, potentially headed by a technocrat, may take power before the next general election in or before May, 2018.

One technocrat who could head up such an administration is Economics Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who pulled out of Monday’s meeting of euro-zone finance ministers to take part in discussions in Rome on the country’s next government. Mr. Padoan sought to calm nervous markets before Sunday’s vote saying that there was “no risk of a financial earthquake” if the reforms were voted down, although he did acknowledge there may be “48 hours of turbulence”.

This underlines that the instability impact precipitated by the vote could be contained, at least in the short to medium term. Instead of triggering new polls sooner rather than later, the parties constituting the present coalition have incentives to keep the current legislature going, and seek to form a new government. Moreover, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and his Forza Italian platform, which is polling around 10 per cent, has hinted that it might also support a new administration.

Even if instability is now limited, however, many in Italy will see the rejected referendum reforms as a lost opportunity for the country. There have been more than 60 national governments in the postwar era, and the ambition of Mr. Renzi’s reforms was ushering in greater political stability to boost economic growth.

The argument he put forward is that more stable majorities in the legislature, and the stronger government this facilitates, will enable reforms needed to enhance economic growth and reduce the public debt. However, opponents of the reforms, including ex-technocrat prime minister Mario Monti, asserted they would have given the executive excessive power, and made government less accountable, which underlines that it was not just anti-establishment forces ranged against Mr. Renzi in the high stakes referendum that could now have ended his political career.

