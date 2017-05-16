Andrew MacDougall, a former director of communications to Stephen Harper, is a communications consultant based in London.

Former Montreal Canadiens legend Ken Dryden stopped a lot of pucks in his career, but even he couldn’t stop the blast that signalled Rona Ambrose’s arrival on Canada’s political scene.

It was February, 2005, and the then-Liberal Social Development Minister was encouraging the provinces to sign onto Prime Minister Paul Martin’s vaunted national child-care program. During a policy debate in the House of Commons, Mr. Dryden sparred with Ms. Ambrose, who challenged the minister to support families whose choice was to have a parent stay at home to provide care.

Dissatisfied with the Dryden response, Ms. Ambrose replied forcefully: “[Women] fought long and hard for the right to vote, for the right to participate in universities and the work force and the right to make our own choices. We don’t need old white guys telling us what to do.”

As House debate, Ms. Ambrose’s “old white guys” quip was but a headline stunt. But the criticism also summarized the malaise of the Chrétien-Martin era. In that sense, Ambrose’s “old white guys” was a piece of masterpiece theatre.

That Ms. Ambrose was even in the House of Commons was significant; she was part of the Conservative cohort ingested into Canada’s Parliament when Paul Martin’s “juggernaut” was winnowed to a minority. Ms. Ambrose was everything the new Conservative Party of Canada was written off as incapable of being: young, female and dynamic.

In other words, it wasn’t – or was no longer – a party full of old white guys telling people what to do.

When Stephen Harper won his own minority government in 2006, it was a given that Rona Ambrose would land an important role. Proof that no good deed goes unpunished, the new Prime Minister plunked her down in the Environment portfolio, where the task was to lay the groundwork for pulling out of the unreachable targets of the Kyoto Accord.

Let’s just say the resulting Clean Air Act did little to mollify the vehement pro-Kyoto opposition – both inside or outside of Parliament – and eventually led to Ms. Ambrose’s replacement as Environment Minister by the more politically savvy John Baird. For her part, Ms. Ambrose was assigned the lesser posts of Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs and Western Economic Diversification, the equivalent of being busted down to private.

Thankfully for Conservatives, Ms. Ambrose’s determination didn’t desert her, even if a primary cabinet post had.

It was only after securing re-election in October, 2008, that the Ambrose rehabilitation began. Made Minister of Labour in the second Harper minority government, Ms. Ambrose was then upgraded to Public Works Minister in 2010 where she inherited the procurement file for Canada’s aging armed forces, among other files.

Stuck again on a crap detail, this time Ms. Ambrose made a better run of things. The naval procurement file might now be a mess, but the process to award the contracts was hailed when it was unveiled in 2012. That she was trusted by the Prime Minister to shepherd the process signalled her return to rude political health (and, eventually, to the Ministry of Health).

All of Ms. Ambrose’s ministerial toil pales in comparison, however, to her best years of service: as interim Leader of the Opposition following the Conservatives’ defeat in the 2015 election.

Here, the lessons of a decade’s worth of public service coalesced into the tough, determined and poised presence opposite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons. Indeed, her performance has been so stout that many in the Conservative movement rue they couldn’t cast a vote for her to continue on a permanent basis.

But with the Conservative Party due to select their new leader in a few weeks’ time, Ms. Ambrose decided to call time on her own career, announcing that she would be joining the Washington-based Wilson Center to advise on the Canada-U.S. relationship.

All Canadians should wish Rona Ambrose success as she embarks on this new mission to tell the old white men of the Trump administration what they should do to strengthen the North American economy.

