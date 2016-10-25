David Butt is a Toronto-based criminal lawyer

Dennis Oland was convicted of murder by 12 ordinary folks applying ordinary judgment to the evidence they heard. That conviction was then set aside by three legal Olympians on the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, working with reams of esoteric hair-splitting argument delivered by a phalanx of clever lawyers. That, in a nutshell, introduces the central dilemma of decision-making in our criminal courts: Do we follow the dictates of common sense or complex doctrine? The truth is, nobody knows.

Juries are important because they democratize our courts, and bring to the labyrinthine machinations of legal analysis a refreshing breeze of homespun community wisdom. But juries are legal amateurs. So before they reach a verdict, they must receive instructions from the judge about how to decide the case. The rule of law is important, which means jurors cannot go on an unconstrained frolic deciding such impactful issues as guilt or innocence of murder. Yet while legal instructions are necessary, they also unleash a cloudburst of the law’s baroque mysteries upon the poor jurors’ heads that risks washing away any vestiges of the common sense we ask of them.

Everyone who has suffered through jury instructions in court knows they are more tedious than watching paint dry. The wording is dull and legalistic, and the topics complicated and abstract. Even rudimentary learning aids are absent. There is no conversational and engaging delivery, no diagrams, no illustrative examples, no practice exercises to develop familiarity. Delivery of jury instructions looks suspiciously like deliberate obfuscation.

So, do our current jury instruction methods actually deliver understanding to jurors? Intuitively, no. But shockingly, we never seriously study that question. No one researches juror comprehension in Canada. In fact, it is illegal for any juror to reveal anything about what happened in a jury room. This particular prohibition, designed to protect the sanctity of jury deliberations, over-reaches to render us perpetually ignorant about how well juries do their vital work.

So the Oland jurors, like every jury across the country, received instructions – a tedious but necessary recitation of well-meaning legal gobbledy-gook – did their duty, and rendered a verdict, which was then taken to the highest court in New Brunswick on appeal. And what happened there?

If you think, sensibly, that the correctness of the jury’s verdict was the focus of the sage elders on the Court of Appeal, think again. As in most cases, the central preoccupation of the appeal panel was simply the correctness of the instructions the jury was given.

No attention was paid on appeal to how the Oland jury actually understood and applied the instructions. No attention is ever paid to those issues because we do not allow such inquiry, even though these issues lie at the heart of whether justice was done in the Oland case and every other case. The best the appeal court could say was that the jury might well have reasoned inappropriately based on one isolated error in instructions that were otherwise faultless. The appeal court’s tell-tale words might well denote pure speculation on its part.

So, Mr. Oland gets a new trial – and has now been granted bail, pending the appeal. But we have not the slightest idea if he deserves a new trial because we do not ask the one question that matters: Did the jury actually make a fair decision?

A new trial for Mr. Oland may or may not be justice, but it is certainly nothing more than a guess at justice. Which is not good enough.

Report Typo/Error