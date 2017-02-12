Darren Thorne is an international human rights lawyer and Osgoode Law professor

There is a different, unsettling feel to this Black History Month.

This is, of course, a result of the inescapable awareness of what is happening south of the border, even though we, thankfully, are a different country. Regardless, there is a sense of unease even here, as it feels as if the historical gains made – the sort celebrated by Black History Month – are now under siege.

It is hard to see the Trump Presidency as anything other than a direct repudiation of the racial rapprochement, and comity, that the previous election of Barack Obama once promised.

Opinion: Can Donald Trump fix his relationship with black America?

Konrad Yakabuski: Steve Bannon: The man behind the mayhem

Margaret Wente: Did racism and sexism elect Trump?

As recent events have shown, the election of Donald Trump promises something very different. Trump was, and is, an ethno-nationalist candidate for a certain disgruntled slice of white America, who among other absurdities, was actually endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan. It is easy to lose sight of the importance of this, given the sheer number of controversies that plagued his campaign, but people should understand how seriously most black people take this, and how much it rankles still. The KKK used to lynch people who look like me, and would undoubtedly still like to do so.

To many black people, when the wider society then blithely elected the preferred candidate of such a group, it said something profound. Obviously, not everyone who voted for Donald Trump was motivated by racial hatred – though some clearly were – but everyone who voted for him was content to turn a blind eye to this truth, and what it said about their candidate. To many minorities, this was a telling indication that the wider society was untroubled by the notion of their past or future persecution. To put this another way, when you find yourself in the same boat as the likes of David Duke, the now exultant former leader of the Klan who himself once ran for Governor of Louisiana, one would hope most decent people would think it time to jump out and swim for shore.

To many minorities, Trump’s election instead reads as a repudiation of the notion that they are equal members of society and has left them questioning whether today’s America truly has a place for them. The tragedy of this is that they feel wounded and betrayed not just by the election, the political process or even political leaders, but rather by their fellow citizens.

This is because many viewed Trump’s campaign as resting upon and legitimizing their victimization, and his victory as reflecting a tacit approval of this by the wider society.

That this sentiment is still keenly felt in the black community makes this a particularly fraught Black History Month. The current leadership in the United States is manifestly unsuited to remedy this breach, or even superficially reflect the spirit of Black History Month. Take, for example, the White House’s bizarre Black History Month “listening session” of last week.

This spectacle amounted to President Trump being surrounded by a handful of black people that had worked on his campaign, who dutifully applauded while he reiterated his offensive conception of a hopeless black community, that he evidently sees as comprised of either victims or predators who all live in an apocalyptic inner city hellscape. It surprised no one that he appeared to have never heard of Frederick Douglass, and naturally spent most of his time attacking the press and whining about how persecuted he has been, due to an erroneous report that he’d removed the bust of Martin Luther King from the White House. Though to be fair, I am surprised the statute was still there – frankly, I thought it might have just gotten up and walked out on its own, when he was elected.

The truth is that the black community is looking on warily and with a rising sense of alarm at the chaos. The attitude and hostility that underlies the thinly veiled Muslim immigration ban, for example, is something which has been seen before and is well understood by the black community. The significance of these kind of policies, and what they portend is not missed by any minority group.

So there is a different sense of urgency to this Black History Month and, yes, to the fierce need to reaffirm and recognize historic black achievement. But it sure doesn’t feel like there is much to celebrate this February.

Report Typo/Error