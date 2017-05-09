Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Water. Rising. Again

It’s flood season in Canada and it’s déjà vu all over again (Flood, Rinse And Repeat: The Costly Cycle That Must End – Report on Business, May 9; If We Build It, The Waters Will Come – editorial, May 9). Rain falls, rivers swell, homes are inundated. And then the floodgates are opened and a torrent of public money washes over the sodden landscape.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Overland flood insurance is widely available here. Owners can and should obtain the coverage necessary to safeguard their properties.

Governments at all levels must make it clear that they will no longer provide compensation for private losses due to flooding. And taxpayers must hold them to that position. Enough is enough.

Jonathan Skrimshire, Pincher Creek, Alta.

In the mid-1990s, the federal government initiated budget cuts by prioritizing programs that had clear federal responsibilities, and the provincial agreements related to the flood-damage reduction program (FDRP) expired. As a provincial official at the time, I was aware the provinces made numerous representations to Ottawa that the FDRP was needed, but to no avail.

Prior to that, Canada had provided generous cost-sharing of water-management work for watershed planning and flood-damage reduction under the Canada Water Act. The legislation continues but not the funding.

Citizens regularly identify water as the most important resource (RBC Canadian Water Attitudes Study), yet this is one of the only countries in the Western world with no national water strategy.

As climate change looms, flood damage escalates and citizens dither over water because of a perceived abundance, Canada needs to step up with a new national water strategy.

Wayne Dybvig (retired), formerly president, Saskatchewan Water Security Agency; Regina

Flawed concept?

Re Universities Say They Accept New Rules To Boost Diversity (May 9): Malcolm Campbell, vice-president of research at the University of Guelph, suggests Science Minister Kirsty Duncan’s determination to enforce affirmative action doesn’t conflict with merit-based appointments, because “there are more qualified people in this country for [Canada Research Chairs] than there are CRCs available.” But that does not resolve the issue.

Those who do not qualify for the special treatment (white males) will have little chance, unless exceptionally more qualified than their privileged fellow scholars (First Nations, women). Perhaps the whole concept of selecting a few scholars for Canada Research Chairs is flawed.

Canadian universities have gradually transformed from the democracies of fellow scholars into increasingly hierarchical structures, with about half the faculty serving on precarious course contracts, with little capacity to develop their research abilities and apply them in the classroom. Ms. Duncan should ask herself how many CRCs were promoted from that underclass of faculty – and put her energies into correcting that structural injustice, rather than seeking to further privilege those who, for various reasons – both good and bad – have already made it to the top of their profession.

Nicholas Tracy, associate, Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society; adjunct professor of history, University of New Brunswick

Tickets, takers

Re Canadians Say Ticket Bots A ‘Huge Problem,’ But Split On Who Should Refine The Marketplace (Report on Business, May 8): Bots aren’t the only problem. In many cases, large percentages of tickets never actually go on sale to the general public. A report by the New York Attorney-General noted that an average of 46 per cent of tickets go on sale to the general public during the general on-sale period. The remaining 54 per cent are held back for industry insiders, artists, fan club sales etc.

The law of supply and demand is fully at play with event ticketing. StubHub doesn’t dictate the price of the tickets sold on the site, fans do. The market works both ways: More than half the tickets sell at or below face-value.

Jeff Poirier, general manager, StubHub Canada

Pressure to discharge

A quote in your article, Elderly Patients Feel Push Of Hospital Overcrowding (May 9), jumped out at me: “We know there’s a huge pressure on doctors just to discharge people.”

As a family physician, I have quit trying to explain to my patients why their wait for home care, a test or a specialist referral is still okay. It’s not.

No one working in this system is happy with the chronic underfunding that results in poorer care for our patients. As a physician, I work every day to advocate for my patients on both an individual basis and on a collective basis, through the Ontario Medical Association, which is trying hard to show the government how badly our health-care system needs more funds. It seems that the only physician who is satisfied right now is our Health Minister, Dr. Eric Hoskins. I encourage any dissatisfied patient to give him a call.

Nicole Shadbolt, MD, Ottawa

Shame on Ontario for the brutish tactics there to force families to care for the elderly. Here in Alberta, we are more subtle: We make promises of great home support – and then forget them once the patient is out the hospital door.

David Allen, Edmonton

Respect? A bigly ‘no’

Re Blankfein Talks Frankly About Trump (Report on Business, May 8): Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs Group, may talk frankly about Donald Trump – but not frankly enough for my liking. It’s one thing to ignore Mr. Trump’s tweets but to respect his “unique” path to the White House?” Are we also to respect his nepotism, his contempt for democracy, his cronyism, his racism, his contempt for the disadvantaged, and well, one could go on.

For a lot of people, Mr. Trump is – to quote the orange gasbag himself – “a disaster.” Bigly.

Irene Tomaszewski, Ottawa

Divine intentions

Re Once Again, Toronto Finds Itself Wanting (Sports, May 8): Cathal Kelly’s lament for the Raptors could be applied to several Toronto teams. The Maple Leafs barely budded, the Raptors’ “We The North” became “We The Not,” the Blue Jays seem to be failing to fledge. Farmers often talk about “Next Year Country.” They share something in common with Toronto sports fans.

Kevin Byrne, Bright’s Grove, Ont.

I was astounded to read The Globe and Mail’s headline over a soccer story: Jesus’s Return Buoys City’s Top-Four Hopes (May 8).

Argentine star Diego Maradona once credited the “hand of God” for a dubious winning goal in the World Cup, but such intervention is cited less frequently in the English Premier League.

It gives me hope that my prayers for the Canadiens may yet be answered …

David Winch, North Hatley, Que.

