As many small-business owners in Alberta struggle and look for ways to reduce costs, the province is seeing renovation spending shoot up, with a notable boost in home office construction.

According to figures released earlier this month by Statistics Canada, renovation spending in Alberta in the second quarter of 2016 increased year-over-year by 4.7 per cent. So far this year Albertans have spent $3.1-billion on residential renovations.

“I’ve had a run of home-office renovations starting last fall,” says Sylvia Daoust, owner of Niche reDesign, a small-space specialist in Calgary. “I’d say I’ve done more home office renos in the last year than in my entire eight years in business.”

“Calgarians are looking for home offices for a number of reasons,” Ms. Daoust says. “The one I’m working on right now is a client who’s recently moved into a consulting role within the oil and gas sector, so he needs a place to work and see clients. I’m also seeing business owners looking to save on the expense of having an office lease. A lot of small businesses in Calgary are struggling and taking measures to reduce costs makes sense.”

Jocelyne Daw, owner of social-impact consultancy JS Daw & Associates, is one such client who recently gave up her office lease to move her businesses to her home.

“I previously had four staff working for me from an office downtown. The downturn in the economy coincided with two of my team deciding to leave; one to go back to university and the other to take some time away from work,” Ms. Daw explains. “At the same time, the lease on my office was up for renewal and I thought, ‘This is perfect, I can take the money and add value to my home.’”

Home office renovation by Sylvia Daoust, Niche reDesign, Calgary.(Sean Alzetta Photography)

Ms. Daw’s Scarboro home is a 1926 character property that had an unfinished basement.

“We’d renovated the whole house apart from the basement. We’d just never gotten round to it. Putting in a home office gave us a reason to do it. We created an office area for two people with a meeting space and a library, plus we added a bathroom, TV room and a fitness area which is separated with a sliding door.”

Ms. Daoust used IKEA kitchen counters to create extra-deep work desks, plus an additional custom-made standing desk for Ms. Daw. A wall painted with white-board paint creates a brainstorming area and another painted in Ms. Daw’s company colours with logo makes for a professional finish.

The entire basement renovation cost Ms. Daw around $85,000, with just $7,000 of that being used to create her new 500-square-foot work environment.

“It was important to me that the new office felt professional, with clients coming in for meetings it couldn’t feel like somebody’s basement, so it was definitely worth the spend.”

As well as saving on her monthly lease, Ms. Daw will also be able to deduct a portion of her utilities, maintenance, property tax and home insurance as business expenses.

“My accountant advised me not to write off the cost of the reno as a business expense because it would impact on capital gains tax if we sell the property, but the savings are still substantial and well worth it. It’s definitely a cost effective move for my business.”

Ms. Daoust, who also works from home, says this is one of the big attractions for people looking to add a work-from-home office space.

“People have a little more wiggle room in their budgets when it’s a home office reno because they can expense certain things like furniture and fittings.”

Home office renovation by Sylvia Daoust, Niche reDesign, Calgary. (Sean Alzetta Photography)

And, she claims, home-office renos can be some of the most cost-effective renos homeowners can undertake.

“For $10,000, you can do a lot with a home office and it can be done in such a way that future buyers of your home, who perhaps don’t want a home office, will still see the potential in the space.”

Joanna Starko, founder of Edmonton-based renovation and design company Jostar Interiors, agrees there’s been an increased interest in home office renovations and more generally in repurposing space as an alternative to moving home.

“A lot of people don’t want to uproot and move right now because of the cost so we’ve had a lot of enquiries about repurposing rooms to fit with a change in circumstances like an adult child moving out or a new baby on the way. People are looking for multifunctional, flexible spaces and they’re trying to work with what they’ve got.”

Jostar Interiors also recently began facilitating freelance designers in their own studio.

“An increasing number of freelance designers are working from home offices to keep overheads down, but they still require space for meeting with clients, looking at samples and spreading out blueprints so we’ve started to offer that. It also means our team can share challenges and exchange ideas with other designers.”

Another Alberta business thriving as a result in the trend away from traditional office leases is Calgary co-working space the Commons. Since 2013, their flexible and affordable collaborative office space has grown from just 1,600 square feet and five clients to more than 16,000 square feet and 130 clients, most of whom, says founder Zach Lyster, divide their working time between the Commons, a home office and coffee shops.

Calgary co-working space The Commons. (Chris Amat)

Workers can use the Commons on a punch-card basis for as little as $20 a day with no additional overheads.

“Pretty much everyone who works here also has a home office of some kind but most of them are also looking for interaction and creative collaboration too which is why they use us,” he says. “Half of our clients use our space on a part-time basis. The rest of the time they’re at home or in coffee shops. People these days don’t want to be tied in to a three-year lease with a personal guarantee. This is the sharing-economy generation; they want flexibility and affordability.”

Mr. Lyster believes this “hybrid work setup” is the future.

“I can’t see it going any other way. It’s more flexible and it’s cheaper. We’ve taken over five traditional office spaces in our building as part of our expansion. As those offices have closed, ours has been able to grow to meet demand.”

The Commons recently added a dedicated parking lot to its facility and have plans to branch into daycare. They too understand the value of flexible, multifunctional spaces.

“To be successful, the space needs to work all the time, twenty-four seven. We rent our space out for weddings, evening events and cocktail hour, we have a drop-in lounge and the plan is to open a coffee shop. That’s the only way to run a business these days.”