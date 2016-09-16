Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

1903 45 Ave. SW., Altadore, Calgary

ASKING PRICE

$746,000

SELLING PRICE

$715,000

TAXES

$4,229 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Two

LISTING AGENT

Robert Jansons, Coldwell Banker Mountain Central

The Action: In many parts of Calgary, properties are often relisted several times over months or years to find the right buyer. This detached bungalow – situated on a quiet, treed street near parkland and a golf course along the Elbow River – made such a good first impression this summer, it had 10 showings right away and an offer on the table by the second day of marketing. Though $31,000 below asking, the offer was accepted. The buyer intends to move the existing house and rebuild on the lot.

What They Got: This 1,169-square-foot bungalow was built in 1954 into a sloping 53-by-109-foot corner lot that allowed for large windows and an east-facing entrance into an 868-square-foot basement with two bedrooms, one of two full bathrooms, a kitchen and recreation area.

The north-facing main entrance opens to the main floor, which accommodates three bedrooms, including one with a side deck, open living and dining areas and a kitchen with French doors to a south-facing deck, fenced yard and garage.

The Agent’s Take: “The lot was perfect, it was a corner lot, beautifully sized for a builder,” agent Robert Jansons says. “This may be a bit smaller than a lot of lots that do get subdivided, but it’s in an area that can command very high retail price on a home because it’s basically inner-city.”

However, there were buyers, such as the new owners, who saw value in its structure. “The house is in great shape,” Mr. Jansons notes. “[The seller] is moving it out to a farm, so the main floor of the bungalow was salvaged and, in fact, is a great example of recycling.”

