96 RANGE WAY NW., CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $595,000

SELLING PRICE $585,000

TAXES $4,312 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 74

CO-OP AGENT Richard Zywotkiewicz, Royal LePage Solutions

The Action: Agent Richard Zywotkiewicz escorted his Ontario-based client through a dozen updated brick homes in various neighbourhoods before they came upon this two-storey house backing onto Ranchero Park near Crowfoot Crossing. A drop in the asking price from $630,000 to $595,000 failed to reel in a competing buyer and the deal was finalized at $10,000 under asking.

“It was priced almost a hundred thousand under assessment,” Mr. Zywotkiewicz said, “so the price was very good, which is why the final selling price was so close to listing. This is not the norm in Calgary as some houses are selling well below asking.”

What They Got: In 1980, this over 2,440-square-foot house was set in the middle of a 55- by 120-foot lot so it has a deep front lawn along the driveway to the attached double garage and a wide, open backyard abutting public parkland.

Inside is an office, an eat-in kitchen and living room with a wood burning fireplace, as well as a second floor sitting area wired for sound and a lower-level recreation area and office with a gas fireplace.

There are three bedrooms upstairs and three bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This house has one of the best mountain views from the interior of the city available,” Mr. Zywotkiewicz states. “What makes that house unique is that it’s all slate flooring and hardwood, and brick on the exterior. You don’t see too many of those houses in Calgary.”

