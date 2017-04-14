Canmore resort home sells at auction at big discount

856 Silvertip Heights, Canmore

ASKING PRICE

$3.5-million

SELLING PRICE

$2,410,000

TAXES

$11,828 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

28

LISTING AGENTS

Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

In 2010, the home was customized with a wide and shallow plan to showcase mountain vistas.

The Action: This mountain contemporary home nestled within a popular golf resort was listed for $4.45-million in the summer of 2015, but lowered to $3.5-million the following spring. Though there were admirers, there were no buyers, so the agents teamed with Concierge Auctions for their first auction in the city. Word of the auction prompted two offers, but neither panned out. The event went forward and resulted in an accepted bid of $2.41-million – slightly more than half of the original asking price.

“Our luxury market has been quite soft, there haven’t been a lot of transactions,” agent Christopher Vincent says. “The house itself is a piece of art, but it had a couple things that didn’t work for everybody; you’ve got nearly 5,000-square-feet, but only three bedrooms and a tandem double-car garage instead of a side-by-side garage.”

“All the timber framing you see – in the master bedroom for instance – is reclaimed wood from an airline hanger,” listing agent Christopher Vincent said.

What They Got: In 2010, this 3,219-square-foot house was customized with a wide and shallow plan to showcase mountain vistas, as well as practical and luxurious appointments, from an elevator to solar panels.

There is a dining room off the eat-in kitchen and a two-storey living room with six-sided, wood-burning fireplace and a walkout to one of several decks.

For other activities, there are fitness and media areas in the 1,662-square-foot basement, plus a triangular office in a second-floor master outfitted with a walk-in closet, gas fireplace and one of four bathrooms.

Monthly fees are $127.

The house boasts lots of natural sunlight.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in Silvertip, which is one of the more elite communities in Canmore … and backs onto a wildlife corridor and has amazing views at the front,” Mr. Vincent states. “The home is absolutely stunning and there are very few comparable homes to it in Canmore.”

Though its size is standard, its overall design is unlike others. “The sellers worked with local architects Russell and Russell and the design process was nearly three years. There are windows in places you’d never expect, so they added such amazing natural light,” Mr. Vincent explains.

“All the timber framing you see – in the master bedroom for instance – is reclaimed wood from an airline hanger.”



