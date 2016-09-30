Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Done Deal, 101B Stewart Creek Landing, No. 2204, Canmore, Alberta
SYDNIA YU

Special to The Globe and Mail

101B STEWART CREEK LANDING, No. 2204, CANMORE, Alta.

ASKING PRICE $453,678

SELLING PRICE $385,000

TAXES $1,756 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 347

LISTING AGENTS Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This one-bedroom-plus-den suite at Timberline Lodges was initially listed last year with an asking price of $453,678 when market activity was fairly strong, so early offers were passed over.

But when similar units came online to share the spotlight, the price was dropped to $399,000, which was incentive enough to bring a serious buyer to the negotiating table.

What They Got: Just north of Stewart Creek Golf and Country Club is a series of buildings containing single and multi-storey residences.

Representative of the former category is this eight-year-old unit with 947 square feet of living space, a parking spot and monthly fees of $440 to cover use of a common clubhouse.

Appointments are upgraded, from stainless steel appliances, granite counters and knotty alder cabinetry in the kitchen to pine hardwood floors, a two-sided fireplace, full height windows and balcony doors in the living area.

Hidden behind doors is a den and master bedroom with one of two bathrooms with slate tiling.

The Agent’s Take: “Timberline [Lodges] definitely has the nicest amenity buildings of any residential building in Canmore with indoor/outdoor hot tubs, pool, theatre room, steam rooms, gym, games room and common areas,” agent Christopher Vincent says.

“And it’s maybe a five-minute walk to the golf course.”

The quality of this unit also had universal appeal.

“The original development was done by Alpine Homes and it’s a second floor, south-facing unit with great views and a lot of upgrades,” Mr. Vincent notes.

“People were looking at it for a full-time residence, a second home, as well as an investment opportunity.”

 

 

