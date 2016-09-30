101B STEWART CREEK LANDING, No. 2204, CANMORE, Alta.

ASKING PRICE $453,678

SELLING PRICE $385,000

TAXES $1,756 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 347

LISTING AGENTS Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: This one-bedroom-plus-den suite at Timberline Lodges was initially listed last year with an asking price of $453,678 when market activity was fairly strong, so early offers were passed over.

But when similar units came online to share the spotlight, the price was dropped to $399,000, which was incentive enough to bring a serious buyer to the negotiating table.

What They Got: Just north of Stewart Creek Golf and Country Club is a series of buildings containing single and multi-storey residences.

Representative of the former category is this eight-year-old unit with 947 square feet of living space, a parking spot and monthly fees of $440 to cover use of a common clubhouse.

Appointments are upgraded, from stainless steel appliances, granite counters and knotty alder cabinetry in the kitchen to pine hardwood floors, a two-sided fireplace, full height windows and balcony doors in the living area.

Hidden behind doors is a den and master bedroom with one of two bathrooms with slate tiling.

The Agent’s Take: “Timberline [Lodges] definitely has the nicest amenity buildings of any residential building in Canmore with indoor/outdoor hot tubs, pool, theatre room, steam rooms, gym, games room and common areas,” agent Christopher Vincent says.

“And it’s maybe a five-minute walk to the golf course.”

The quality of this unit also had universal appeal.

“The original development was done by Alpine Homes and it’s a second floor, south-facing unit with great views and a lot of upgrades,” Mr. Vincent notes.

“People were looking at it for a full-time residence, a second home, as well as an investment opportunity.”

