10030 OAKMOOR WAY SW, No. 1

ASKING PRICE $369,999

SELLING PRICE $345,000

TAXES $1,954 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 27

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: The price of this updated townhouse was reduced by $10,000 to $359,999 after just six days on the market as a similar four-level unit at Oakwood Lane came up for sale at a lower price. The move kept it on buyers’ radar and a deal was settled on late last year.

What They Got: At the end of a row of 40-year-old townhouses is this 1,434-square-foot unit with direct access to an attached heated garage, a private backyard and a lower level recreation room. The primary entertaining area consists of a living room with 10-foot ceilings that open to a den above. Next to it is an eat-in kitchen revamped with plank laminate floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The balance of the home is filled out with three bedrooms, including one with an en suite linked to one of two powder rooms. Monthly fees are $310.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a four-level split, so there are lots of stairwells, and the different levels are fairly wide open. And there are vaulted ceilings in the living room with a wood finished ceiling, so it gave some character to the room,” says agent Jesse Davies.

The fresh look of this townhouse also played to its advantage. “It was completely renovated, all the way down to the baseboards, light fixtures, hardwood and paint,” Mr. Davies adds.

“[Plus] the condo fees are pretty affordable … and they just redid a lot of the exterior, so the curb appeal is really nice.”

