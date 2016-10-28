Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Done4 Deal, 550 Riverfront Ave SE., No. 1607, Calgary, Alta.

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

550 RIVERFRONT AVE. SE, No. 1607, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $419,900

SELLING PRICE $400,000

TAXES $2,388 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 120

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate (formerly with FirstService Residential Alberta Ltd.)

The Action: There were several other one-bedroom plus den suites available in the new FIRST building this summer, but this 16th-floor unit could boast downtown sightlines and a somewhat larger-than-usual footprint. A dozen serious shoppers were led through the space, and one returned with an offer just shy of $20,000 under the asking price.

What They Got: In the first of many towers to be build near the Bow River by developers FRAM and Slokker, this 621-square-foot suite has a central kitchen positioned between an open den off the foyer and an entertaining area with sliding balcony doors.

Tucked to one side is a bedroom with hardwood floors, one of two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $278 cover heating and use of a gym, car wash station and rooftop lounge.

The Agent’s Take: “An east exposure and unobstructed views of the river made it extremely attractive,” says agent Jesse Davies. “The other two [comparable units] that sold were 582 and 560-square-feet.”

The building is also one of only two for buyers wanting to get into the up-and-coming area. “It’s a brand new development in the East Village and it’s basically right downtown with easy access to the LRT and river pathways,” Mr. Davies says.

 

 

