550 RIVERFRONT AVE. SE, No. 1607, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $419,900

SELLING PRICE $400,000

TAXES $2,388 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 120

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate (formerly with FirstService Residential Alberta Ltd.)

The Action: There were several other one-bedroom plus den suites available in the new FIRST building this summer, but this 16th-floor unit could boast downtown sightlines and a somewhat larger-than-usual footprint. A dozen serious shoppers were led through the space, and one returned with an offer just shy of $20,000 under the asking price.

What They Got: In the first of many towers to be build near the Bow River by developers FRAM and Slokker, this 621-square-foot suite has a central kitchen positioned between an open den off the foyer and an entertaining area with sliding balcony doors.

Tucked to one side is a bedroom with hardwood floors, one of two bathrooms and laundry facilities.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $278 cover heating and use of a gym, car wash station and rooftop lounge.

The Agent’s Take: “An east exposure and unobstructed views of the river made it extremely attractive,” says agent Jesse Davies. “The other two [comparable units] that sold were 582 and 560-square-feet.”

The building is also one of only two for buyers wanting to get into the up-and-coming area. “It’s a brand new development in the East Village and it’s basically right downtown with easy access to the LRT and river pathways,” Mr. Davies says.

