1201 16TH ST., CANMORE, Alta.

ASKING PRICE $1,298,800

SELLING PRICE $1,250,000

TAXES $6,901 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 100

LISTING AGENTS Brad Hawker and Drew Betts, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The Action: In fall of this past year, single-family properties in Canmore generally spent two to three months on the market before finding a buyer. So house hunters moved leisurely to tour this side-split residence, which had its first and only offer accepted in October.

What They Got: Between Lions Park and Bow River is a pie-shaped, corner lot at the base of this 1,837-square-foot house with seven-car parking, including a new triple garage to replace another one converted into living space.

Its timber frame is prominently displayed in an open principal room with ceilings vaulted 15 feet above, massive windows and a wood-burning fireplace, as well as dining and cooking areas with a pantry, island, wet bar and sliding doors to a south-facing deck and backyard.

One bedroom is situated on the main floor and two more are upstairs. The largest one contains a walk-in closet, balcony and bathroom with heated-tile floors.

The 572-square-foot basement offers extra entertaining areas, bedroom and bathroom.

The Agents’ Take: “It was a really nice, quiet location, very much walkable to downtown – maybe a five to ten-minute walk to the main street in Canmore – and another five-minute walk to the river,” says agent Drew Betts.

“And it mainly has mountain views through the windows, it’s pretty stunning.”

The house itself has modern luxuries after a makeover in 2012. “It’s a newer renovation of an older original floor plate that was expanded and they used high-end finishes,” Mr. Betts adds.

