160186 402 Ave., East Okotoks, Alta.

ASKING PRICE $1,075,000

SELLING PRICE $1,054,000

TAXES $3,650 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: Professional photos and an aerial video gave shoppers a good overview of this 16.88-acre homestead with a house with equestrian facilities, and a dozen serious buyers took the opportunity to walk the grounds for a closer assessment. Within a week early this year, one visitor negotiated a $1,054,000 deal.

“There are quite a few [properties] on the market that range in price from $800,000 all the way up to $4-million,” agent Bryon Howard said. “We priced it at an aggressive $1-million, so it opened up the market to a lot of buyers as opposed to listing at $1.1-million and closing the market to many buyers. So our strategy worked perfectly.”

What They Got: Just a 15-minute drive south of Calgary is a dirt road to this rural property with several structures set amid open fields and rolling hills, including a new arena, round pen and six paddocks with shelters and fencing. Heating is provided in half the barn, which features secured stalls, a tack room, an attached office and utility garage.

The house dates back to 1978, with a 1,919-square-foot plan split over two floors. There are two bedrooms on each level and a total of four bathrooms, two with heated floors. Services are septic and well water.

The Agent’s Take: The extensive equestrian amenities outshine the house itself, which will likely be replaced. “The farm, the grounds, sheds and outbuildings were all great for the wealthy Calgarian into horses,” Mr. Howard says.

“This one has a beautiful riding stable that was two years old. It’s a great facility with a perfect set up for horse people.”

