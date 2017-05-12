6408 132nd St., Edmonton

ASKING PRICE

$998,000

SELLING PRICE

$993,000

TAXES

$6,215 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENTS

Ed Lastiwka and Linda Davidson, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate

The Action: The University of Alberta Farm and Whitemud Park essentially surround an enclave of about 300 homes of varying styles and price points, so no two homes are alike. In the mid-range size is this detached house that sold to the better of two offers, just $5,000 shy of the $998,000 list price.

“What’s changed the nature of some of our communities is that the city of Edmonton bylaws changed in respect to splitting lots, so now you can split a 50-foot lot anywhere in Edmonton and build two houses,” agent Ed Lastiwka says. “Grandview is an area with big lots, like this one that’s 78 by 120-feet.”

What They Got: Built in the mid-1960s, this four-bedroom house has an unconventional footprint with the attached double garage turned to the side and a rear breakfast area addition with vaulted ceilings, skylights and a patio exit.

In recent years, the kitchen was also remodelled with high-end appliances, Corian counters and island, plus most areas, including the den and dining room, received new windows and hardwood floors.

Entertaining areas consist of a living room with a fireplace, a rear family room and a lower-level recreation area with two guest rooms and one of four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “Grandview is a popular area surrounded by green space, the river valley on one side, Whitemud ravine on the other and the university farm on the south,” says Mr. Lastiwka, who lives in the area himself.

“[This house] was a beautifully renovated two-storey. You can see … it had cedar shakes put on and fieldstone trim, and the kitchen was fabulous; it was probably an $80,000 kitchen.”

