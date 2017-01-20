1706 BAYWATER ST. SW, AIRDRIE, ALTA.

ASKING PRICE $579,900

SELLING PRICE $570,000

TAXES $3,709 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 19

LISTING AGENT Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The Action: The Airdrie community of Bayside was built with a nautical theme, with waterways and walkways meandering behind many homes, like this detached residence with an attached double garage. It received lukewarm reaction from buyers its first month on the market, but new marketing copy and twilight photography finally drew a bid and an acceptable purchase price was negotiated.

What They Got: This six-year-old house is grounded on a 42-by-111-foot lot with a back gate to a walking trail and views of the canal from an upper deck and patio off an eat-in kitchen and lower level recreation room respectively.

Interior highlights range from four bathrooms and a bonus room upstairs amidst three bedrooms to nine-foot ceilings on the main and lower levels and a sliding barn door between a hobby room and entertaining area with a gas fireplace.

The Agent’s Take: “With an elementary school within walking distance, walking paths along the canal and a central location in Airdrie, this home truly is exceptionally located,” says agent Natalie Berthiaume.

“[In addition] this one was unique in the fact it has a walkout, it backs onto a canal and the square footage was excellent – it was over 2,400 square feet – and there’s really nothing like that in the area.”

Though buyers could browse alternatives nearby, including a home next door, this one has upscale details.

“If you were to build that home, you’d probably be paying $40,000 to $50,000 more … [for] certain things like, full height cabinetry, granite throughout, nine-foot ceilings in the basement and two gas fireplaces,” Ms. Berthiaume states.

“[Plus] it had a beautiful custom barn door, which was pretty gorgeous.”

