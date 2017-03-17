Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

ASKING PRICE

$639,000

SELLING PRICE

$639,000

TAXES

Not yet assessed

DAYS ON THE MARKET

36

LISTING AGENT

Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: This two-storey townhouse on an 18-foot-wide lot doubled as the furnished showroom for a newly built group of row houses by builder RNDSQR. The modern space was studied by roughly 100 visitors before one buyer shut the rest out with a $639,000 bid.

What They Got: All four townhouses in the project are marked by a modern design sensibility. This 1,133-square-foot unit has nine-foot ceilings, oak hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters and Fisher and Paykel appliances.

The entertaining, cooking and dining areas are open-concept. A central staircase leads to two bedrooms, on the upper level, both with private access to one of four bathrooms. On the lower level, there’s a recreation area and guest room.

Monthly condo fees are $84.

The Agent’s Take: “RNDSQR is a new inner city builder bringing high-end design and finishings to row townhomes,” agent Jesse Davies says.

“We broke a record for highest sales price per square foot for a two-storey townhouse with a single detached garage at $564 per square foot for South Calgary/Altadore.”

Easy access to amenities also satisfied buyers looking to enjoy urban luxuries. “It’s a three-bedroom, 3-1/2-bathroom [house within] walking distance to high-end Marda Loop shops,” Mr. Davies notes.

“[Plus] RNDSQR has a community partners program, so clients receive benefits with local businesses.”

