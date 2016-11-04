1122 3 St., SE, No. 2008, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $345,888

SELLING PRICE $336,500

TAXES $1,432 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 18

LISTING AGENTS Kelsey Jones and Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The Action: At the Guardian building this summer, this one-bedroom suite only hosted a few showings before several bidders submitted offers, ending with a strong conditional sale. Unfortunately, that deal crumbled, but after another round of visitors and bidders, the unit sold again – and this time the deal stuck.

What They Got: On the 20th floor of a one-year-old high-rise is this 536-square-foot residence with an open and modern principal room with a sleek Italian kitchen, laminate floors, west-facing windows and sliding balcony doors.

Enclosed spaces include a laundry closet and semi-en-suite bathroom connected to the bedroom.

Parking completes the unit, which owes $245 monthly towards water, concierge and recreational facilities.

The Agent’s Take: “The floor plan is one of the largest one-bedroom plans available in that building, complimented by the west-facing, 117-square-foot, oversized balcony with city skyline views and the Calgary Tower in the backdrop,” agent Kelsey Jones says.

“The unit featured all of the upgrades buyers are looking for, including high-end Italian cabinetry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized island for entertaining.”

Shared amenities are also picturesque and practical. “The building is pet-friendly and offers a state-of-the-art fitness facility complete with an area for yoga,” Ms. Jones states.

“[Plus, it has] a great social space that residents can rent out, a beautiful outdoor garden terrace that overlooks the Stampede grounds, and a workshop where you can build your Ikea furniture to your hearts content.”

