3148 17 Ave. SE, MEDICINE HAT
ASKING PRICE
$409,900
SELLING PRICE
$398,000
TAXES
$3,492 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET
20
LISTING AGENT
Justin Taupert, Century 21 Foothills Real Estate
The Action: Late last year, this detached house with an attached double garage only had a handful of local visitors, including a few who gave it a second look. But it was an out-of-town buyer who finally signed a deal, and the house sold in roughly one-third of the time that it usually takes to sell a home in the city.
What They Got: A new rear deck and kitchen counters are among the most recent updates to this 28-year-old house. The space plan comprises formal living and dining rooms, as well as an open breakfast area and a sunken family room.
There are four upper bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms. There’s another lower-level guest room off the recreation area.
Handy features include a main floor laundry room, central vacuum system and lawn sprinklers for the 60- by 111-foot lot.
The Agent’s Take: “[Medicine Hat]’s a city with a very small town, community feel to it,” says agent Justin Taupert. This house is in the city’s south end, “which is a desired area because that’s where all the activity is with malls, a Wal-mart and other sorts of businesses.”
Cosmetic changes also helped sell the 2,251-square-foot house. "The previous owners, when they bought it, completely redid everything on the interior," Mr. Taupert notes. "[Otherwise], it's a fairly typical two-storey for the year it was built."
