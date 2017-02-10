3148 17 Ave. SE, MEDICINE HAT

ASKING PRICE

$409,900

SELLING PRICE

$398,000

TAXES

$3,492 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

20

LISTING AGENT

Justin Taupert, Century 21 Foothills Real Estate

The Action: Late last year, this detached house with an attached double garage only had a handful of local visitors, including a few who gave it a second look. But it was an out-of-town buyer who finally signed a deal, and the house sold in roughly one-third of the time that it usually takes to sell a home in the city.

What They Got: A new rear deck and kitchen counters are among the most recent updates to this 28-year-old house. The space plan comprises formal living and dining rooms, as well as an open breakfast area and a sunken family room.

There are four upper bedrooms, including one with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms. There’s another lower-level guest room off the recreation area.

Handy features include a main floor laundry room, central vacuum system and lawn sprinklers for the 60- by 111-foot lot.

The Agent’s Take: “[Medicine Hat]’s a city with a very small town, community feel to it,” says agent Justin Taupert. This house is in the city’s south end, “which is a desired area because that’s where all the activity is with malls, a Wal-mart and other sorts of businesses.”

Cosmetic changes also helped sell the 2,251-square-foot house. “The previous owners, when they bought it, completely redid everything on the interior,” Mr. Taupert notes. “[Otherwise], it’s a fairly typical two-storey for the year it was built.”

