118 PANATELLA CIRCLE NW., CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $689,900

SELLING PRICE $683,000

TAXES $3,796 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 16

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: Just a 15-minute drive to Calgary International Airport, Panorama Hills is home to parks, ponds and paths, including many that meander behind some residences.

Roughly four of these premium properties pop up on the market within any given year, so this detached house was sold within 16 days versus the 46 needed by the average property this summer.

What They Got: This 2,052-square-foot house on a 25-by-122-foot lot is fairly representative of the homes established within a subdivision built in the mid-2000s. It features a three-bedroom and four-bathroom plan with an attached double garage and a fenced-in backyard with fruit trees.

The patio can be reached from a lower level recreation area with a bedroom, but the public green space beyond is visible from the floors above, including an open eat-in kitchen and family room with a fireplace and deck.

Sectioned off for privacy is a front office behind double doors and three second floor bedrooms, including a master with a private en suite.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a really great neighbourhood sought after by families,” agent Bryon Howard says. “Lots of people who have to travel for business or work downtown would find it an attractive neighbourhood.”

The setting and condition of this particular home was especially favourable. “In that neighbourhood, not far away, properties are selling for low-$500,000s, but due to the square footage and backing onto green space, this one commanded a higher price,” Mr. Howard says.

