3303 Cedarille Dr. SW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE

$379,900

SELLING PRICE

$376,250

TAXES

$2,413 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

14

LISTING AGENTS

Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: Stiff competition from numerous other listed properties made for a challenging winter for the sellers of this detached house kitty corner to Cedarbrae School.

But its affordable price and park-side setting helped accelerate activity, so there were ten showings and a deal signed off in two weeks.

“At that time of year, the average days on the market was 54 days and that’s for the ones that sell,” agent Bryon Howard explains.

“But only 50 per cent of all listings at that time of year would actually sell.”

What They Got: A laneway wraps around two sides of a 49-by-110-foot lot with a detached double garage and this 1,125-square-foot house built in 1977.

There are two bedrooms on the main floor, as well as an office, living area with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a walkout to one of two decks.

The 969-square-foot basement contains a den, family room with a fireplace, a secondary kitchen and guest room.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in a very nice, older community with lots [of homes] built there in the mid-seventies, and it backs onto green space and has a lovely, big backyard,” Mr. Howard states.

“In the suburbs, we can get lots as small as 280 square metres, so this was 30 to 40 per cent bigger than a lot of suburban lots.”

Like others homes nearby, this one was courted by end users. “It was priced for a buyer to come in, put in a little tender loving care into the property and get some instant equity,” Mr. Howard adds.

“It had an opportunity to suite the basement … which would be a mortgage helper.”



Report Typo/Error