8116 133 St. NW, Edmonton

ASKING PRICE

$929,000

SELLING PRICE

$877,500

TAXES

$6,839 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

108

LISTING AGENT

Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The Action: Near the Edmonton Zoo, the average home requires about two months of marketing. This bungalow with a double garage needed a month more than that to find a buyer appreciative of the hillside layout and its location at the end of a cul-de-sac and near a large park. Ultimately, a deal was negotiated in the high $800,000s.

What They Got: To make the most of a sloping 76-by-142-foot lot, this 48-year-old house was designed with the main entrance, recreation and hobby rooms on the lower level, while primary sleeping and social quarters are located above.

The living and dining areas are open concept with vaulted beamed ceilings and massive new windows. A separate family room off the kitchen has the benefit of a front balcony and rear garden doors, plus a wood burning fireplace.

There are three bathrooms, including one attached to the largest of three bedrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This property had an exceptionally nice location, nestled in Edmonton's River Valley with direct access to the valley trail system,” agent Judy Clare-Packer says. “And it’s on a very nice, quiet street.”

The home’s 1,862-square-foot layout also played to its strength. “It’s pretty rare because Edmonton is typically so flat, and this one is perched on a bit of a hill, so it’s a plan you’d see a lot in B.C., but you don’t see as much here,” Ms. Clare-Packer notes. “So it takes advantage of the river-valley view.”

Report Typo/Error