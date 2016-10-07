Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Done Deal, 1704B 32 St. SW, (Shaganappi), Calgary
Done Deal, 1704B 32 St. SW, (Shaganappi), Calgary

Shaganappi semi-detached sold by second agent after relisting Add to ...

DONE DEAL BY SYDNIA YU

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

1704B 32 ST. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $724,900

SELLING PRICE $702,500

TAXES $5,417 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: At different times this year, this vacant, semi-detached house was listed by two agents.

The second marketed it for a month this summer, but given the declining market and under appreciation of details, such as compact appliances, it was staged and relisted at a reduced price of $724,900, and sold shortly after that.

What They Got: This year, a 36-by-120-foot lot was no longer a construction site, but home to this modern 1,915-square-foot residence with rows of square windows, European appointments inside and a rear double garage.

Nine-foot ceilings and Brazilian walnut hardwood floors grace an open dining area and central kitchen also equipped with Bosch stainless-steel appliances, high-gloss cabinetry and quartz counters.

Three-sided fireplace shared with an entertaining area with sliding doors to a wide deck and fenced backyard.

There are three bedrooms on the upper level, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms, as well as a lower-level guest room off a recreation room with a bar.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a really unique design for Calgary, very contemporary and blocky in style,” says agent Bryon Howard. “[Plus] it has a beautiful yard and a nice big deck.”

Though its architectural style appealed to a small crowd, its address was collectively adored.

“It’s really well located two blocks from the LRT and a 15-minute bike ride to downtown,” Mr. Howard adds.

 

 

