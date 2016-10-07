1704B 32 ST. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $724,900

SELLING PRICE $702,500

TAXES $5,417 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: At different times this year, this vacant, semi-detached house was listed by two agents.

The second marketed it for a month this summer, but given the declining market and under appreciation of details, such as compact appliances, it was staged and relisted at a reduced price of $724,900, and sold shortly after that.

What They Got: This year, a 36-by-120-foot lot was no longer a construction site, but home to this modern 1,915-square-foot residence with rows of square windows, European appointments inside and a rear double garage.

Nine-foot ceilings and Brazilian walnut hardwood floors grace an open dining area and central kitchen also equipped with Bosch stainless-steel appliances, high-gloss cabinetry and quartz counters.

Three-sided fireplace shared with an entertaining area with sliding doors to a wide deck and fenced backyard.

There are three bedrooms on the upper level, including a master with a walk-in closet and one of four bathrooms, as well as a lower-level guest room off a recreation room with a bar.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a really unique design for Calgary, very contemporary and blocky in style,” says agent Bryon Howard. “[Plus] it has a beautiful yard and a nice big deck.”

Though its architectural style appealed to a small crowd, its address was collectively adored.

“It’s really well located two blocks from the LRT and a 15-minute bike ride to downtown,” Mr. Howard adds.

