3010 WATSON LANDING SW, EDMONTON

ASKING PRICE $1.498-million

SELLING PRICE $1.39-million

TAXES $13,746 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 109

LISTING AGENTS Monte, Cindy and Christian Gannon, Re/Max Real Estate

The Action: In Edmonton, often the higher the price point of a home, the longer the list time. Two different agencies tackled the sale of this upscale residence with a triple garage near River Ridge Golf and Country Club on North Saskatchewan River.

This past year, the second team of realtors received a low offer early on. They responded by restaging the home and networking with other realtors, which lead them to an out-of-country buyer with a better bid of $1.39-million.

What They Get: Just four years ago, a 75-foot-wide lot became home to this 3,997-square-foot house with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus a separate nanny suite with second kitchen and living area in the basement.

Public quarters are available on all levels, including a main-floor den and two-storey great room with a fireplace, a second-floor entertaining area and lower-level recreation, media and wine rooms.

Appointments are functional, yet fashionable, from a glass-lined staircase and catwalk to an eat-in kitchen with a large island, butler’s pantry and double patio doors.

Homeowner’s association fees are $1,080.

The Agent’s Take: “The square footage was a large part of its [appeal] and it’s also a little bit more modern than a lot of the homes in the area, which are tending to be in the Craftsman style,” agent Monte Gannon says.

“And a lot of people are looking for a home where they can have, say parents living there, so having a main-floor bedroom with its own bathroom is a selling feature, and also it has its own nanny suite self-contained with an entrance off the garage.”

The proximity to park, ponds and pathways within the growing community was another comfort. “Upper Windermere also has its own recreation centre, which is run by the homeowner’s association, which is kind of unique,” Mr. Gannon notes. “There are very few neighbourhoods that have that.”

