225 25 AVE. SW., PH 4, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $519,900

SELLING PRICE $500,000

TAXES $2,111 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 44

LISTING AGENT Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The Action: At the Riverscape building, this two-bedroom corner penthouse was slow to reel in visitors at the start of the summer, but once a buyer signed a conditional offer, others lined up with competing bids. Ultimately, the first bidder got the home.

What They Got: On the 13th floor of a 32-year-old high-rise near Elbow River is this 1,105-square-foot unit centred around an open living and dining area with windows facing north and west and a walkout to a wrap around balcony.

In recent years, interior designers Mode Modern revamped the kitchen with a brick feature wall, marble counters, rustic barn-wood accent beams and stainless steel appliances, including a wine fridge in the island.

There are two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, laundry and storage facilities.

The unit comes with parking. Monthly fees of $619 cover heating, water and use of the gym.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s one of the more affordable high-rises in Mission, which is usually known for low-rise, four- or five-storey buildings,” agent Joel Gwillim says. “And it’s a block from the river and Fourth Street, which has all your amenities, groceries, retail and restaurants.”

As for the merits of this penthouse, it’s more spacious and stylish than most. “It’s one of the nicer ones because it was completely gutted and redone and took on a kind of New York loft/Manhattan feel with brick, wood panelling, and a mix of new and old [features],” Mr. Gwillim notes.

“There’s benefit to having no one above you and no balcony blocking any light or sun from coming in, and the fact it’s a corner unit … you have views of the city, mountains and evening sun.”

