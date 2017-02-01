When Milestone Apartments REIT units soared on news of a $1.3-billion (U.S.) takeover bid from private-equity fund Starwood Capital last month, investors began searching for the next potential acquisition target in the real estate sector.
One veteran fund manager was already there.
There is a smaller version of Milestone trading in Canada, a Vancouver-based company called Pure Multi-Family REIT that owns also high-end apartment buildings in U.S. Sun Belt cities.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @globeandmail