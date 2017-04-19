Overview: How bad is the housing market?
Recent figures show Canada’s soaring home prices are more than just a Toronto-area problem – and if the real-estate bubble bursts, few parts of the country would escape the economic blow. Home sales across Canada hit a record high in March, with the actual national average price up 8.2 per cent compared with a year ago, and Toronto prices are up a record 33 per cent.
Two big political events will soon reshape how provinces and cities respond to the threat of a housing correction. One is the Ontario provincial budget, due to be released April 27, which promises to include new measures to cool the housing market. The other is the B.C. provincial election, where voters will weigh in on how Christy Clark’s Liberal government has handled the housing file.
Taxing home sales and foreign speculation
What Ontario might do: The Ontario government has considered a tax on real-estate speculation by non-residents, which provincial Finance Minister Charles Sousa has labelled “property scalping.” The province is expected to introduce housing-affordability measures on Thursday that could include other kinds of taxes: Toronto Mayor John Tory has floated the possibility of a vacant home tax, and Mr. Sousa said last month that he might consider a B.C.-style foreign buyer’s tax. The province will also start collecting data on prospective home buyers’ citizenship status, beginning next week.
What B.C. has done: What Mr. Sousa called “property scalping,” British Columbians came to call “shadow flipping” after a Globe investigation of the practice last year. In the wake of that investigation, Ms. Clark’s government adopted new measures to curb real-estate speculation. The B.C. government also implemented a foreign buyers’ tax and cities new powers to tax vacant homes, which Vancouver has begun to do.
Unsweetening the deal for buyers
One of the easier measures governments can take is to not introduce any more incentives for first-time home buyers that would keep demand and prices high. At an April 18 meeting, the federal, Ontario and Toronto governments agreed to dial down on policies that stimulate sales, meaning Ottawa and Queen’s Park will not expand tax credits or limits on RRSP deductions new home buyers can make for down payments.
Giving renters a leg up
Ontario’s package of housing measures will involve the rental market as well as home sales, Premier Kathleen Wynne said in Ottawa on April 19. Housing Minister Chris Ballard has said the province has been developing “substantive rent control reform” amid calls to end a rule that sees annual rent increase caps only apply to residential buildings or units constructed before November, 1991.
