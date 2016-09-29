For many, home ownership in Vancouver will never be affordable, mayor says Add to ...
Video: For many, home ownership in Vancouver will never be affordable, mayor says
Sep. 29 2016
Due to skyrocketing housing prices in Vancouver, Mayor Gregor Robertson says home ownership is beyond the reach of most Canadians, that's why the city is looking at rental housing and co-ops
