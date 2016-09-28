Video: Done Deals: Large rooftop terrace, unobstructed views led this converted Toronto loft to a $977,000 sale

Formerly the Dempster's bread factory and grocery store, the historic conversion of this Toronto loft space attracted buyers with its terrace – an uncommon feature – and its unobstructed views all the way into Toronto's downtown core and Lake Ontario. The property was stage to give buyers a better idea of how the interior space could be used