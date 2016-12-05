Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Condos in the Gilmore area of Burnaby are seen in the distance behind houses in east Vancouver, B.C. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)
Condos in the Gilmore area of Burnaby are seen in the distance behind houses in east Vancouver, B.C. (DARRYL DYCK For The Globe and Mail)

Realtors loath to share foreign buyer data, CMHC talks show Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tamsin McMahon - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ottawa’s attempts to track foreign investment in the housing market are likely to be hampered by realtors’ reluctance to share information on overseas clients, industry players told closed-door meetings with the country’s housing regulator.

“The [real estate] industry needs assurances why data on foreign investment will be collected and how it will be used,” Toronto-area realtors and developers told Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., according to summaries of meetings CMHC held with key industry players obtained by The Globe and Mail through an Access to Information request. “Foreign buyers are sensitive to too many questions being asked.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tamsin McMahon on Twitter: @tamsinrm

Also on The Globe and Mail

Vancouver needs to build more homes in order to tackle the affordability issue, B.C. finance minister says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

In the know

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail