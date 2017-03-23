3233 EGLINTON AVE., No. 1301, TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $278,800

SELLING PRICE $332,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $222,500 (2015); $204,000 (2011); $171,000 (2007)

TAXES $1,376 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Seven

LISTING AGENT Sohail Mansoor, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Action: Normally, it takes a long time to sell condo units in older buildings, but with a citywide lack of listings on the market, the timeline to sell this two-bedroom-plus-solarium suite in an early-1990s building was dramatically shortened. Listed in early February, offers were held back for one week, at which point the seller deliberated over 11 bids.

“What we’ve seen in the market over the past six months is that the condo market has seen new life and increase in demand,” agent Sohail Mansoor said. “There hadn’t been a sale over $300,000 in the building ever, so we raised the bar there.”

What They Got: In the east tower of the Guildwood Terrace community, this more-than-1,100 square-foot suite has a traditional layout with the kitchen separated from open living and dining areas along the windows. Natural light bathes the solarium and a balcony off one bedroom. The unit has two bathrooms, ensuite laundry and a kitchen outfitted with stainless-steel appliances. A storage locker and parking are included. Monthly fees of $842 cover utilities, concierge and recreational facilities.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a well-built building that’s established and it has extensive amenities, including a pool, squash court, outdoor terrace and tennis court,” Mr. Mansoor said. “Plus, it’s uncommon in newer buildings to get 1,100 square feet [such as this] for around the $300,000 price point.”

