Clive Brunskill

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has bought herself a new penthouse apartment in an ecothemed beachside Miami condo, paying upwards of $3.8-million (U.S.).

Ms. Bouchard is currently ranked number 53 among the world’s professional tennis players and was the first Canadian-born player to reach the singles finals at Wimbledon.

Her new 1,815-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo also has over 400 square feet of outdoor living space. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Miami skyline.



Owners at the building can also enjoy 600-feet of beachfront and four oceanfront swimming pools and have their own private residence entrance.

Bouchard is currently training for her next tournament, the Miami Open.

Marketing materials for 1 Hotel & Homes say prices for the penthouse units start at $3.8-million (U.S.)

