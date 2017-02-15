A Bel-Air developer has unveiled a massive luxury home with a staggering $250-million (U.S.) price tag, making it the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the U.S.
CNBC says the house has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms spread over 38,000 square feet of living space, in addition to three kitchens, six bars, a massage room and spa, an infinity pool and its own helipad. To add some spice to the deal, the house comes with 12 of the most expensive cars in the world, including a rare Pagani Huayra that costs more than $2-million; a “Von Krieger” 1936 Mercedes 540K Special Roadster, priced at $15-million; a brand-new white Ferrari 488; and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.