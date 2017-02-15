A Bel-Air developer has unveiled a massive luxury home with a staggering $250-million (U.S.) price tag, making it the most expensive home ever listed for sale in the U.S.

CNBC says the house has 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms spread over 38,000 square feet of living space, in addition to three kitchens, six bars, a massage room and spa, an infinity pool and its own helipad. To add some spice to the deal, the house comes with 12 of the most expensive cars in the world, including a rare Pagani Huayra that costs more than $2-million; a “Von Krieger” 1936 Mercedes 540K Special Roadster, priced at $15-million; a brand-new white Ferrari 488; and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.







The property has an outdoor dining area, with stunning views of Los Angeles.

A helicopter sits on the roof of the mansion.

Developer Bruce Makowsky walks up the handcrafted steel staircase next to a large sculpture of a Leica camera.

The home also has a four-lane bowling alley.

The lounge area also features a wall of candy dispensers.

Included in the $250-million price tag are 12 classic cars, valued at over $30 million.

Makowsky stands on the balcony off the master bedroom, which offers a panoramic view of the city.







