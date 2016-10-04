Ottawa’s attempt to cool Canada’s overheating housing market and impose stricter regulations on mortgage lending is likely to have a profound impact on alternative lenders that compete with the country’s largest banks.

The new rules, announced Monday, apply to all residential mortgage lenders. However, the banks, which account for 70 per cent of the market, have the highest underwriting standards in the country – and the implicit message has been that Ottawa is most worried about the alternative lenders.

