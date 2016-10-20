Analysts are predicting that Canada’s housing market will take an immediate hit from the latest round of mortgage rule tightening Ottawa unveiled this month. But they are divided on just how dramatic the effects will be.

Some say the changes – including higher qualifying rates for borrowers with low down payments, restrictions on how lenders use mortgage insurance and a crackdown on tax loopholes for sales of investment properties – will trigger a hard landing for the market. Others expect housing prices to keep rising, but at a slower pace.

Report Typo/Error